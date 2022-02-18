Books of the week: Will Smith, Rommel Pacheco…

How was what Will Smith became one of the biggest figures in Hollywood? The rapper and actor shares his story on Will. Lucid and accurate heresiesa title of Jose Luis Martinez S., which underlines the exercise of reading as a deep dialogue to understand the present. Through the history of Eufrosina Cruz we can see the difficulties of women and indigenous communities to make themselves heard in political circles. The dreams of the mountain girl it is, in this sense, a necessary testimony. We close our weekly recommendations with How to be the best in the worlda book where the historic athlete Rommel Pacheco shares some of the keys to its success.

Will Smith and Mark Manson. Will. Zenith. Trad. Montserrat Asensio Fernández and Ladislao Bapory Site. 496 pages

Will Smith, an insecure kid raised in uptight West Philadelphia, became first one of the biggest rap stars of his era and then one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. These memories are the product of a journey of deep introspection that confronts us not only with all that we can achieve through willpower, but also with all that we can leave behind for that very reason.

José Luis Martínez S. Heresies. Publisher Mother. 212 pages

There are answers that can only be found in books. José Luis Martínez S. reveals some keys to the present through degrees in philosophy, political science, journalism and literature. In the understanding that reading is above all a dialogue, the journalist dismantles narratives to put them back in the light with the exercise of thought and reflection.

Eufrosina Cruz. The dreams of the mountain girl. Grijalbo. 280 pages

“I am Eufrosina Cruz and I was born in the Zapotec mountain.” This book tells the story of a woman who at the age of 12 decided to write her destiny and at 27, despite winning the presidency of her town, she was unable to hold office. From then on she became an activist for the rights of indigenous peoples.

Romel Pacheco. How to be the best in the world. V & R. 224 pp.

Successful people are not the most athletic or the most charismatic or intelligent, but rather those who have the conviction not to give up. The former Olympic diver shares how discipline and work help you meet your goals.