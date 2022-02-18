Booker T talks about his time in TNA

Despite being retired from professional wrestling, Booker T is still involved in the business. The former wrestler owns the Reality of Wrestling promotion, in addition to having a podcast dedicated to the world of wrestling. On this week’s edition of “The Hall of Fame,” Booker T discussed, among other topics, the possibility of becoming a WWE agent or producer, what he said to TNA stars when he joined the company and why what finally left TNA. Next we leave you with the most outstanding statements of him, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

On whether he would be interested in being a WWE agent or producer

“I would never, ever be an agent or a producer. For me, that job is something where you should have a lot of freedom to really do it the way you want to, and for me, the production of young talents is a passion.

I try to give these guys enough rope to go out and succeed or hang themselves, one of two things.

But having that job in WWE, honestly, takes a lot of micromanagement. There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to that machine. It’s sports entertainment.

I mean, that’s true when it comes to WWE. You hear about, for example, AEW and their writing team, and then you hear about WWE and their writing team, and one is more or less a school project, and another is like being in Hollywood. Really. I’m not disparaging anything, maybe less is more, but in WWE, it’s a production, and everyone has to know what everyone is doing. And to me, man, that would be crazy.”

Booker T said that when he was in TNA, he advised Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles to leave as soon as their contracts were up.

“When I got to TNA, Roode, Joe and AJ, they’ll tell you, I told them, ‘Hey guys, you need to get out of here. Quick.’ I’m serious. I told them, ‘You are wasting your time’.

I told Roode, ‘Man, listen to me and get out of here as soon as your contract is up.’ I’m serious. That was my advice to these guys because I thought that when I got there, I was going to make a difference in the trajectory of these guys and because I wanted to make them stars. I wanted to do things with them to make them bigger. He really wasn’t worried about me at all. But when that didn’t happen, I was like, man, guys. I knew I was going to get out as soon as my contract was up, so I was telling those guys: ‘Man, you all have to think about your careers’“.

On why he left TNA after his two-year contract ended

“There are no ulterior motives or anything like that. When I went to TNA, I signed a two-year contract. I thought I would be in TNA for at least five years. At the end of my two years, I was like, I have to get out of here, man. I don’t want to end my career like this“.



After leaving WWE in 2007 Booker T joined the ranks of TNAwhere he wrestled until 2010. In that time he managed to win the TNA Legends Championship and the TNA World Tag Team Championship alongside Scott Steiner. However, in 2010 the fighter decided not to renew his contract, returning to WWE a year later.. Currently, Booker T is one of the commentators on the WWE PPV Kickoffs panel.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the impact news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.