Billie Eilish will headline the Glastonbury Festival in 2022 | celebrity | nndc | LIGHTS

american singer billie eilish It will headline the 2022 edition of the Glastonbury music festival, which had to cancel its last two editions due to the pandemic, the organization announced on Monday.

Before the official confirmation of the announcement, the American pop star hinted at the news on her Instagram page, where she posed in a Glastonbury sweatshirt, accompanied by the year “2022”.

Emily Eavis, organizer of the event, later confirmed the participation of Eilish, 20, whom she said will be “the youngest headliner in history” of the popular festival. “For us it is the perfect way to return (after previous cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic) and we are very much looking forward to it,” Evas pointed out.

The American singer will also be the first female headliner since 2016, although Taylor Swift was expected to do so in 2020, before the pandemic forced the end of the summer season.

Glastonbury’s edition was also canceled this year, although the organizers held a virtual event with artists such as Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Jorja Smith. Eilish’s performance at Glastonbury in 2019, dressed as Stella McCartney, was highly praised by critics.

The young artist has won multiple Brit and Grammy Awards for her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go” and recently topped the charts with sophomore effort “Happier Than Ever”.

The singer was in London last week for the premiere of the new installment of the James Bond saga, No Time To Die, whose theme song she wrote.

