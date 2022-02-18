Bilbao puts the ‘Top Gun’ leather jacket through the roof

There are iconic films that remain in the cinematographic memory of several generations. ‘Top Gun’ (Tony Scott, 1986), starring Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis, is one of them. This feature film raised to the heights one of the most famous garments projected from the big screen: the famous bomber jacket.

Like the Kawasaki Ninja, the Levi’s 501 and the Ray-Ban Aviator, the Navy G-1 model went from the United States Navy to the most popular stores and later became the object of desire of millions of young people. Time passes and continues without losing an iota of epic and modernity. There is nothing more vintage and ‘new’. Bilbao has put this jacket through the roof again. It draws attention from the windows of Avirex, the store specializing in the manufacture of aviator jackets and military fashion that has just opened on Gran Vía. Its clothes were immortalized by the great Steve McQueen or Cary Grant, among other artists.

The company is in full expansion boosted by the popularity that curiously enough it has been chosen as the costume supplier for the second installment of ‘Top Gun Maverick’, which will be released at the end of May in the United States. In Spain we will have to wait until next fall.

Avirex maintains a long idyll with the world of cinema and powerful people. He was in charge of the props for ‘Rocky IV’ and has dressed former US presidents such as George Bush or Barack Obama. He also to a long list of Hollywood and sports heroes, including Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Sean Penn, Shaquille O’Neal, Silvester Stallone, Eminem, The Back Street Boys and Ben Affleck. The company also claims the paternity of the Chinese pants.

But this jacket, linked to the history of the elite pilots of the United States Navy, is another story. Merits are plenty. She is recognizable to the league. It’s years old, having been designed in 1940. It’s hardly changed since then: tanned goatskin, a sheepskin collar, embroidered patches commemorating iconic missions, two front pockets, and the famous USN anchor badge. (United States Navy acronym).

The Avirex story began in a small factory on Long Island, where limited quantities of leather jackets were produced for the US Army, Navy, and Air Force. There is no conclusive documentation on the exact date it began manufacturing the jackets. Military jackets, however, are believed to have been produced between the two world wars.

With the military looking elsewhere for jackets, the Long Island factory was on the verge of closing its doors. Unlike distressed or stonewashed jeans, the aging treatment of leather was unprecedented at the time. In 1984, he supplied the chino jackets and trousers worn by Sam Shephard for his role as the aviation hero in the film ‘The Right Stuff.’ Two years later, he created the legendary jacket Cruise wore in ‘Top Gun,’ inspired by a legendary flight school. It was madness.

Heirloom of the immortal legend of fighter pilots, the garment had already taken flight in the 1970s when an Arizona lawyer proposed marketing these garments to the general public. Needless to say, they are spectacular and they are classy. But, like so many other items of desire, the price is not exactly accessible. They exceed a thousand euros, although they can be found on the Internet for 950. But who is the handsome man or woman who refuses to put on a jacket worn by Marlon Brando or James Dean?

Since ‘Top Gun’ it’s a top garment. And, more so now, with Bilbao relaunching it.