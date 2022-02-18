Bianca Belair reveals the advice she received from John Cena

After announcing her pregnancy in May 2020, Becky lynch was forced to momentarily leave WWE programming. More than a year later, the fighter made a triumphant return at WWE SummerSlam 2021surprising the fans and the SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair, who saw how in just 26 seconds she lost her title against the Irish.



Many fans were unhappy with the situation, since such a resounding defeat threw away all the work invested in Belair. At the time, it was reported that Lynch’s return had to do with a last-minute change of plans and that, ultimately, it was a decision made by Vince McMahon to help elevate Becky Lynch even higher. Since then, Becky has remained a heelswhich is something she herself asked for.

Undoubtedly, the most affected was Bianca Belair, who until then had remained a very solid champion. The fighter was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, where he revealed what John Cena told him after being crushed by Becky Lynch, stating that Cena’s advice helped her a lot. Then we leave you with the most outstanding statements of her:

“I really got to talk a lot with John Cena after the 26 second moment at SummerSlam. He really gave me a lot of great advice and helped me keep everything in the right perspective.

Basically, the gist of what he said was ‘moments like this are the ones you can really use to push yourself forward. You see how much the fans support you‘. For me, that allowed me to see the bigger picture, and I hope that one day it will come full circle; who knows”.

Despite the severe setback suffered at SummerSlam, Bianca Belair has not lowered her arms and continues to remain a solid fighter. This coming Saturday, February 19, she will compete in WWE Elimination Chamber. Belair will enter the elimination chamber with Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Nikki ASH and Alexa Bliss with the goal of earning a title shot at the Raw Women’s Championship in WrestleMania 38. Belair secured the last-place advantage after earning victory in the Gauntlet Match on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. Only one of them will be able to leave the steel structure with a direct ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals.

