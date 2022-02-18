BI could follow in the footsteps of Billie Eilish with his new contract

Solo artist BI recently signed with a popular American music agency and the manager who manages Billie Eilish’s music career.

The autonomous idol company IOK Company, revealed in a press release of the singer’s new project. They said: «BI recently completed the signing of an exclusive contract with the American agency Wassermann «.

Wasserman manages popular artists and top talents, such as Coldplay , Imagine Dragons , Skrillex, billie eilish and now BI Therefore, the rapper will work with the manager Tom Windishwho also led the “Happier Than Ever” performer’s global music distribution.

Source: 131 Label

This project will join the previous acquisition made by the singer with Transparent Artscreating a management company to expand its musical field abroad.

On the other hand, BI is the youngest CEO of IOK Companyin addition to having its own subsidiary label 131 labels. In his recent 2022 plans he mentioned a diverse space for his companies.

Thus acquiring a variety of producers, online platforms for fans, global events and more. Highlighting his last online concert that BI did a few months ago.

With this, fans are speculating that 131 Label may become a proper K-Pop agency and produce their own rookie artists.

What do you think of the new music plans that the rapper has?