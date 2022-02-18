Beijing 2022 | Kamila Valieva: the dramatic end of the young Russian figure skater’s participation in the Games after the doping scandal

kamil valieva

Kamila Valieva, 15, cries hugging her stuffed rabbit as she receives the score that places her in fourth place in the competition outside the medal table.

In the end it became one of the most awkward and “hard to watch” sporting moments of recent times.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, who arrived at the Beijing 2022 Games as the biggest star of her team, left the ice rink this Thursday in tears, completely upset, after a presentation with mistakes and falls that left her out of the medal table

Valieva started skating at the age of three.

But history transcends the fourth place he got on the day. It all started a few days ago.

Praise and expressions of admiration for Valieva went around the world when in the first week of competition she achieved the most unexpected: a quadruple jump with which her team won the gold medal.

