Barcelona vs Napoli: Barcelona vs Napoli: Summary, result and goals of the Europa League knockout round match

Min 98 | Bar 1-1 Nap | The match is over!!!

With goals from Piotr Zieliski and Ferran Torres, the Barcelona signs the 1-1 draw against Napoli, inside of knockout phase of the Europa League.

The return duel will be held on February 24, on the field of Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Min 91 | Bar 1-1 Nap | IT IS NOT THE NIGHT OF TOWERS!!!

Now, De Jong takes a filtered pass in the area, which is again finished off by Ferran. The shot goes wide again.

Min 90 | Bar 1-1 Nap | THE TRIUMPH ESCAPE FOR BARCELONA!!!

Dembélé reappears on the right wing with a cross, which is finished off with a Chilean by Luuk de Jong. The play does not end in a goal because the Dutchman’s shot goes to the side.

Min 88 | Bar 1-1 Nap |THE ONE THAT MISSES BARCELONA!!!

Excellent play between Dembélé and Pedri is left to Ferran Torres, who defines in a terrible way. His shot, inside the area, goes over the goal.

Min 86 | Bar 1-1 Nap | Double change from Napoli. Zambo Anguissa and Mario Rui leave, Elif Elmas and Kevin Malcuit enter.

For its part, Barcelona gives exit Aubameyang and enter Luuk de Jong

Ferran Torres’ shirt… without the Barcelona shield?

Min 81 | Bar 1-1 Nap | Now Barcelona generates change. Oscar Mingueza leaves and Sergiño Dest enters.

Min 80 | Bar 1-1 Nap | New change from Napoli. Victor Osihmen leaves, Dries Mertens enters

Min 72 | Bar 1-1 Nap | First modification of the Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne leaves, Adam Ounas enters.

Min 70 | Bar 1-1 Nap | Fabian Ruiz becomes the second booked of the match, and the second for Napoli, after a dangerous move against Busquets.

Min 65 | Bar 1-1 Nap | Barcelona makes three changes. Nico González, Adama Traoré and Frenkie de Jong leave, and Gavi, Sergio Busques and Ousmane Dembélé enter

Min 62 | Bar 1-1 Nap | Aubameyang reappears with a shot in the area, which ends up very wide, in the stands of the Camp Nou

Min 59 | Bar 1-1 Nap | Goooooooooal for Barcelona!!!

Powerful execution of Fernando Torresslightly charged to his left side, enough to fool Meret, who is caught off foot

Min 57 | Bar 0-1 Nap | Penalty for Barcelona!!!

Traoré’s shot, at the hands of Meret, is reviewed in the VAR, for a possible hand by Juan Jesús.

The camera reveals the ball skimming the defender’s fingertips, enough for the whistler to signal the penalty.

Min 55 | Bar 0-1 Nap | Now it is Traoré who takes a shot from the right side, centimeters from Meret. Barcelona close to the goal

Min 52 | Bar 0-1 Nap |pedri He tries a couple of cuts on the edges of the area, and takes a shot that ends up rebounding off the defense.

Minutes of Barcelona’s possession domain, which do not seal with a dangerous play.

Min 50 | Bar 0-1 Nap |Osimhen He drives the ball down the right wing, takes a cross in the back row, but there is no one to shoot the ball.

minute 45 | Bar 0-1 Nap | The complementary part between Napoli and Barcelona begins in the first leg of the knockout phase of the Europa League.

Min 47 | Bar 0-1 Nap | Let’s go to dressing rooms!!!

With a goal from Piotr Zieliski, Napoli takes the partial advantage by 0-1 against Barcelona, in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32.

minute 45 | Bar 0-1 Nap | Two minutes of compensation are added.

Min 44 | Bar 0-1 Nap | Diagonal center down the right wing is headed by Fernando Torres In the area, his attempt goes wide of Meret’s goal.

minute 39 | Bar 0-1 Nap |Zambo Anguissa commits a foul on Nico González, and becomes the first player to be booked in the match.

Polish celebration, in the face of the Catalan annoyance…

Min 29 | Bar 0-1 Nap | Gooooooal for Napoli!!!

Piotr Zieliski receives a pass down the right wing in the area, takes the first shot, which is rejected by Ter Stegen, but the ball falls back to the Pole, who does not fail on the second chance, and with a powerful kick he pierces the Blaugrana goal.

Min 28 | Bar 0-0 Nap | Napoli is saved!!!

Aubameyang takes a pass down the left wing, which manages to be contacted by Ferran Torres. To his bad luck, his contact is poor, and the shot goes wide.

Min 22 | Bar 0-0 Nap |Napoli’s counterattack play leaves Osimeh in one-on-one against Ter Stegen. The Nigerian takes a shot, but the German manages to reject.

Min 19 | Bar 0-0 Nap | Actions stop for attention to Victor Osimeh, who after jumping in search of a ball falls very upset.

Min 17 | Bar 0-0 Nap | now appears Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with long distance shot. The ball goes with power, but it goes wide of the left post.

Min 12 | Bar 0-0 Nap | Napoli begins to play and disturb the local defense, although even without a move that disturbs more to Marc-André ter Stegen.

Intense actions that are lived in the Camp Nou…

Min 4 | Bar 0-0 Nap | Good pressure on the Neapolitan defense gives Barcelona the first dangerous play. Is pedri the one in charge of taking the shot on the edges of the area, although the attempt goes over the goal defended by Alex Merett.

min 0 | Bar 0-0 Nap | Hostilities begin between the Barcelona and Napoli, in shares of the round of 32 of the UEFA Europe League.

This is the frame defined by Luciano Spalletti to get the three points in his visit to Barcelona…

The protocol ceremony begins…AND THE EUROPA LEAGUE ANTHEM SOUNDS!!!

Xavi Hernandez comes out with the following lineup, looking for his first win within his first participation in the renowned Europa League…

The stands, little by little taking care to see the duel of round of 32 of the Europa League.

The road to the round of 16…

Napoli reached the knockout stage, after finishing in the second place in Group C, after collecting 10 points, as a result of three wins, one draw and two losses. It is worth mentioning that the first place was in the hands of the Spartak Moscow who got identical numbers, but who took first place for better goal difference.

For his part, the Barcelona added seven units within Group E in the Champions League, after achieving two wins, one draw and three defeats. The first and second place remained in the hands of Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Let us remember that in this eliminatory phase they face second places in the group stage, against the best eight third places in the Champions League. The eight winners of this series advance to the round of 16, in which they will face the first places in the Europa League group stage.

The Camp Nou, ready to host the Europa League

Welcome to the Europa League party!!!

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. The other half of Europe gets in on the action, and it does so with a match other suí generis if we see the history of football in the Old Continent in recent years.

The squad of Barcelona, accustomed to living in the Champions League, faces the Naples, inside of knockout phase of the Europa League.

An extremely exciting duel awaits us from the field of campnou, and that you can follow through our traditional MINUTE BY MINUTE in BRAND Claro.

