Back to Zumba? Exercise after the vaccine vs covid increases reinforcement

One, two, one, two! A study revealed that thanks to exercise after the covid-19 vaccine, the immune reinforcement increases.

This study was conducted by researchers at Iowa State University in the United States.

You should know that the analysis consisted of monitoring participants who did 90 minutes of light-to-moderate intensity exercise after receiving the vaccine.

Some of the activities were pedaling a stationary bike or walking briskly.

Additionally, nearly half of the participants had a Body Mass Index (BMI) in the overweight or obese category.

Another thing to know is that people focused on keeping their heart rate between 120 and 140 beats per minute instead of paying attention to the distance traveled during the 90 minutes.

The experts identified that people who exercised after the vaccine produced more antibodies in the following four weeks compared to those who remained seated or resumed their daily routine.

“Our preliminary results are the first to show that a specific amount of time can enhance the body’s antibody response to the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine and two influenza vaccines,” said lead author Marian Kohut, professor of kinesiology. from the article.

They also tested whether you could get the same antibody boost with just 45 minutes of exercise, but you didn’t.

Now the specialists will evaluate if it is possible to obtain a good immune reinforcement with 60 minutes.

During the study of exercise after the vaccine, they also identified that a type of protein produced thanks to physical activity helps generate antibodies and virus-specific T cells.

“But much more research is needed to answer why and how. There are so many changes that take place when we exercise: metabolic, biochemical, neuroendocrine, circulatory. So there is probably a combination of factors that contribute to the antibody response that we found in our study,” said Professor Marian Kohut.

