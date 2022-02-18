Australia reopens beaches after white shark attack on person

The Australian authorities reopened this Friday dozens of beaches closed after that a great white shark killed a man on Little Bay beach in southern Sydney, in the first deadly attack in Australia’s most populous city for nearly 60 years.

The reopening of more than a dozen beaches from Bondi to Cronulla comes after the authorities confirmed that they did not see this shark during the vast search operation by land and air ordered after the attack, Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said yesterday afternoon on his Twitter account.

UPDATE 4:50PM 17 February 2022. Police, Council Lifeguards and Department of Primary Industries have all confirmed there have been no further sighting of sharks in the area, so beaches have been cleared to re-open on Friday 18 February 2022. pic.twitter.com/u2vJFdvMSl — Dylan Parker (@RandwickMayor) February 17, 2022

Despite the reopening of the beaches after a day of closure, the Murray Rose Malabar Magic Ocean swimming event, which brought together hundreds of swimming fans and was scheduled for this Sunday, was canceled by the organizers as a result of the tragedy, local channel Nine reported.

The white shark, which is estimated to be between 3 and 5 meters long, attacked Simon Nellist on Wednesday afternoona 35-year-old British diving instructor, who was swimming off Little Beach in an incident that was caught on video by a witness.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities managed to recover Nellist’s remains, which is the first fatality from a shark attack in Sydney since 28 January 1963 when Australian actress Marcia Hathaway died from a bull shark bite in Sugarloaf Bay.

Last year there were 18 shark attacks in Australia, of which three were fatal, while in 2020 there were 26 attacks, with 8 deaths.

The great white, which can measure up to 5.5 meters in length and feeds on fish and other species such as rays, marine mammals, crustaceans and seabirds, gained worldwide fame as a killer in the 1970s with the movie “Jaws” Directed by Steven Spielberg.

According to studies by the government scientific agency CSIRO in early 2018, on the eastern shores of Australia there are about 750 adult white sharks, Although they are considered the most dangerous, they are included in the international lists of endangered species.

MR