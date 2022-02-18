Austin Theory solved his problems with the Mysterios

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were two of the first victims of austin theory when he was promoted to Raw in 2021. They did not have a long rivalry but the young promise of WWE beat them both in heads-up and the two were immortalized by their mobile phone. Certainly, the former NXT has had problems with many Superstars of the red mark since he is part of it and has never shown the slightest intention of solving them.

► Austin Theory and the Mysterios, everything is going well

However, in a recent publication of “The Great Mask of All Time” on Instagram we see the three of them together with Jamie Noble, posing and smiling, so we understand that any problem has been left behind. Obviously we cannot extrapolate what happens outside to what happens inside the string, in television programs, in the narrative of the McMahon company, but the truth is that it is a quite striking photo precisely because of the history they had last year and which never had a solution on screen.

Without the intention of entering into any controversy, without the intention of criticizing the fighters also, personally, I think that these types of publications are part of the fact that current wrestling has lost a bit of mystique. Social networks, the use that is made of them rather, allows us to know so much, allows us to share so much, that sometimes it is negative for fiction, which after all is what is important in this case. But that is just a personal opinion, surely many of our readers will have a completely different one.