As Natalie Portman looks like the new Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder

Yes OK Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the most anticipated Marvel Studios movie, because it further expands the UCM and adds familiar characters never seen before in the audiovisual home of Spider-Man, Thor: Love and Thunder keep track of the character benedict cumberbatch because it will mean the return of the God of Thunder from Chris Hemsworth to his solo saga. But the main course, really, is not that, but that Natalie Portman rub shoulders with the protagonist of extraction to become the new Thor.

The premiere of the feature film will be in the summer, the July 8 specifically, and for now we have not been able to see any official progress, beyond some small leaks and specific publications that the cast members have made so that we can see how they look now in the new movie. Like the Valkyrie Tessa Thompson. However, now we can take a closer look (we’ve seen her before) at Natalie Portman as Thor. All thanks to the action figures SH Tamashii Nations Figures:

New look!













The look that Natalie Portamn wears It is the closest thing to the one that Chris Hemsworth had in his beginnings as God of Thunder, now with that hammer restored and in “perfect” condition (a little cracked) to be combined with the legendary ax of the male Thor in combat. Not many details of the entire plot have been revealed, despite the fact that we know that Taika Waititiafter Thor: Ragnarökhe loves to play with superheroes and make them closer to the comedy genre than the action genre really.

Hemsworth will also look very different in this film, with a more striking appearance, with less belly than in Avengers: Endgame) and with that weapon built to destroy Thanos at the time still in his hands. What do you think of this new look at Natalie Portman? Do you want to see her in action?

