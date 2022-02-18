Arbitration Commission turns its back on America with this announcement

At America club nothing goes as planned, since in addition to the team of Santiago Solari does not find the course in the Closing Tournament of Liga MX 2022, now too They must bear the support that the Arbitration Commission gave themafter what happened with the whistle Louis Henry Santanderin the game against Santos Laguna on Matchday 5.

It should be remembered that the Eagles issued a statement, which Santiago Baños published on his social networks, complaining and asking for a sanction from the Mexican referee after his performance in Torreón. They evidenced the low performance of the list in the Shire, the specific plays where mistakes were made were even released on video. Even with all that evidence, in addition to the stitches that Álvaro Fidalgo received for an elbow, the commission headed by Arturo Brizio responded forcefully and not at all positively to the Coapa group.

In the arbitration appointments for Matchday 6, Luis Enrique Santander was appointed to whistle the match between Querétaro and Mazatlán, next Saturday, February 19. With this, the commission gave all its support to the referee and ignored the azulcrema request.

With the issue closed and the board’s courage in vain, now what remains to be seen is who will be the Referee in charge for the match between America and Pachucawhere a new defeat can trigger a new discontent in the fans and the possible dismissal of Santiago Solari.

About, the coach of the Eagles has the support of the board, who trust that the Argentine is the right person to get the team out of the doldrums, but every day that he does not win will be more pressure for the Indiecito and more ridiculous in press conferences. Only time will dictate the future of Club América, but it is a fact that the actions of the squad in the present do not invite positive thinking.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!