Apple TV+ will have a documentary about the New England Patriots focused on the Tom Brady era

Tom Brady achieved the feat of being a champion six times with the New England Patriots!

Just a few weeks after his retirement from the NFL, AppleTV+ has announced the documentary focused on the era of living legend, Tom Bradyon the New England Patriots.

According to the information shared, the documentary presented as “The Dynasty”, aims to give viewers unprecedented access to the New England Patriots. While there is no expected release date yet, Apple announced that it will be presented as a 10-part series.

Apple TV + prepares a great sports documentary

The documentary will focus on the era when Tom Brady was the team’s quarterbackand in the events narrated in the 2020 self-titled book, written by Jeff Benedictwho in turn will direct the television material alongside Matthew Hamachek.

The Dynasty, which will chronicle the last two decades of the team and the era defined by coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft.

Like Benedict, who spent two years following the team to completion, the filmmakers behind the Apple series also had access to the team during the 2021 season, the second after Brady left the team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition, The Dynasty will also be based on never-before-seen video footage and audio recordings from the team’s archive.and the film crew is conducting “hundreds” of interviews with current and former Patriots players, coaches and executives, according to Apple TV+.

As “The Dynasty” Apple TV + adds two recently announced high-profile documentaries. The streaming service will debut “They Call Me Magic,” about NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson, in April.

