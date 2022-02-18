Andrew Garfield Said Emma Stone Called Him An Idiot For Lying To Her About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Nobody knew that Andrew Garfield can keep a secret so well, even Emma Stone couldn’t believe it.

If you are a fan of Spider-man, you surely spent the last months before its premiere closely following the clues that confirmed whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would appear in the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home. And you weren’t the only one, the media, the fans and even the friends of the actors were under the same investigation.

Andrew Garfield lied to everyone, including his ex-girlfriend and ex-co-star Emma Stone, about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home and this was revealed by the actor in a recent interview, but there are two important things here; first, Emma Stone and Andrew talked!, second, Andrew Garfield is THE perfect person to know how to keep a secret, so he could give Tom Holland some tips so that spoilers don’t come out unintentionally.

Can you imagine Emma Stone calling him an idiot? Here is a bit of the explanation of the facts: In a new interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused Josh Horowitz’s Andrew Garfield revealed that Emma Stone “kept texting him” to answer some questions about the third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man saga and wasn’t so happy when she found out she was getting the same treatment as fans. and journalists, since he could never “get the soup out of him”.

“Emma kept texting me. She said, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?’” Garfield told Horowitz. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'”

Of course, the actor participated in his role as Peter Parker in the Marvel movie along with his ex Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire (in fact, they went to a screening of the film incognito without being recognized). And that’s not all, after the great success of this last film many of the fans are still hopeful that soon Andrew will have the opportunity to put on the suit again.

