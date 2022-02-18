Amazon Prime Video: Chris Pratt leads the cast of “The Terminal List”

The Prime Video platform has revealed the premiere date of its new original production “The Terminal List”, a series that will be headed by Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World).

Through the producer amazon-original is that “The Terminal List” will have its premiere on the streaming service from next July 1 of the present year. This series, contemplated for eight episodes, It is based on the bestselling novel Jack Carr.

“The Terminal List”, which is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, will be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world with the Prime Video service.

What is it about?

Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, “The Terminal List” follows “James Reece” (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of United States Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes secret mission. “Reece” returns home to his family, with conflicting memories of what happened and questions about his guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, “Reece” discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of the people he loves.

In addition to Pratt, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal. , Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole and Alexis Louder, among others.

The series is executive produced by the protagonist Chris Pratt himself and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions.Antoine Fuqua via Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day) and writer/showrunner David DiGilio, while author Jack Carr is also listed as an executive producer along with writer Daniel Shattuck.

JL