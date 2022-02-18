All the missions of Week 11 of Fortnite Season 1 and how to complete them
The challenges Y missions of the week 11 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 they are available from 02/17/2022. Here we tell you how to successfully complete each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:
Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: challenges and missions of Week 11
Visit drilling sites of a Team of Impostors
What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must visit three drilling areas of the OI. There are five in total at these points on the map:
- East of Abandoned Sawmill
- East of Fishing Town
- Southeast of Caserío Cholesterol
- Southwest of The Jonesys
- South of Creamy Crossing
Shoot down a Logging Pine while driving a vehicle
What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must knock down a log pine while driving a vehicle. We can ram him with a car, quad, truck or van, or shoot him with a speedboat rocket. We insist on driving; the mission doesn’t count if we go in any seat other than the pilot’s. We will find timber pines in these locations:
Deal damage to opponents with an automatic pistol
What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must inflict a total of 200 points of damage to opponents with Automatic Pistols. We will find weapons of this type randomly on the ground, in chests, or in supply drops. With one of them, we must shoot enemies to hurt them.
Defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta in a duel.
What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads game, We must challenge Mancake, Ronin or Shanta to a duel and beat them. This characters are located at these points on the map:
- Character #18 – Mancake: Buttered Stable.
- Character #19 – Shanta: southeast of Cañon Condominium.
- Character #23 – Ronin: Clandestine Cavern.
To challenge each of these characters to a duel, we have to get close to talk to them, and use the option of the dialogue wheel correspondent:
This will cause them to become hostile, and you will need to defeat them to complete the quest.
Land on Tilted Towers and survive for 60 seconds
What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, We must stay alive a total of 60 seconds after landing on Tilted Towers:
Drive a Quad to Pinnacle Peak
What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must drive a quad Quadtaclismo to Pinnacle Peak. We leave you a map with the location, and a place with quads nearby:
edit structures
What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must edit a total of fifteen structures that we have built. For this, we build a structure of any type or material, and edit it into any other valid form (the pieces must appear in blue and not red). Don’t worry if it doesn’t tell you the progress instantly; Apparently the game has a hard time detecting each edition we make.