All the missions of Week 11 of Fortnite Season 1 and how to complete them

The challenges Y missions of the week 11 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 they are available from 02/17/2022. Here we tell you how to successfully complete each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Visit drilling sites of a Team of Impostors

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must visit three drilling areas of the OI. There are five in total at these points on the map:

Impostor Team Drill Zone Locations

East of Abandoned Sawmill

East of Fishing Town

Southeast of Caserío Cholesterol

Southwest of The Jonesys

South of Creamy Crossing

Shoot down a Logging Pine while driving a vehicle

We destroyed a log pine colliding with a quad

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must knock down a log pine while driving a vehicle. We can ram him with a car, quad, truck or van, or shoot him with a speedboat rocket. We insist on driving; the mission doesn’t count if we go in any seat other than the pilot’s. We will find timber pines in these locations:

We will find timber pines in the northwestern part of the map

Deal damage to opponents with an automatic pistol

We shoot an enemy player with an Automatic Pistol

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must inflict a total of 200 points of damage to opponents with Automatic Pistols. We will find weapons of this type randomly on the ground, in chests, or in supply drops. With one of them, we must shoot enemies to hurt them.

Defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta in a duel.

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads game, We must challenge Mancake, Ronin or Shanta to a duel and beat them. This characters are located at these points on the map:

Mancake, Ronin and Shanta are found at these points on the map

Character #18 – Mancake : Buttered Stable.

: Buttered Stable. Character #19 – Shanta : southeast of Cañon Condominium.

: southeast of Cañon Condominium. Character #23 – Ronin: Clandestine Cavern.

To challenge each of these characters to a duel, we have to get close to talk to them, and use the option of the dialogue wheel correspondent:

We have to talk to any of these characters to challenge them to a duel

This will cause them to become hostile, and you will need to defeat them to complete the quest.

Land on Tilted Towers and survive for 60 seconds

We survived a minute in Tilted Towers

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, We must stay alive a total of 60 seconds after landing on Tilted Towers:

Location of Tilted Floors

Drive a Quad to Pinnacle Peak

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must drive a quad Quadtaclismo to Pinnacle Peak. We leave you a map with the location, and a place with quads nearby:

Pinnacle Peak is the peak above Clandestine Cavern; in the Rancho de Llamas we will find quads

edit structures

We edit a floor

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must edit a total of fifteen structures that we have built. For this, we build a structure of any type or material, and edit it into any other valid form (the pieces must appear in blue and not red). Don’t worry if it doesn’t tell you the progress instantly; Apparently the game has a hard time detecting each edition we make.