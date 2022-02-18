Alexandra Trusova crying after hanging the silver I hate this sport

The Russian alexandra trussova he captivated the public with his historical and at the same time spectacular routine. The skater became the first to successfully execute five quad jumps, which earned her the highest score in the women’s figure skating free program, however, she kept the silver medal by adding a total of 251.73 points. The gold medal went to her compatriot, Anna Shcherbakova, who scored 255.95.

#Olympics | These were the impressive five quadruple jumps of the Russian Alexandra Trúsova in #Beijing2022 ???????????? ????: TRT Sport ???? https://t.co/GhIn0g3ji6 pic.twitter.com/Mv4S9iHZA9 — LeAmericano (@LeamericanoM) February 17, 2022

Trusova, 17 years old, scored 74.60 points in the short program and 177.13 in the long program.and although her performance was historic, the skater burst into tears when she learned that her routine would not be enough to win the gold medal.

“I hate this sport, I hate it! I’m not going out on the ice anymore! Everybody has a gold medal, but not me! I hate it!”he said after knowing his place on the podium, according to what could be heard during the broadcast and shortly after he refused to go out to the award ceremony.

Alexandra Trusova did not want to go out on the podium

Her trainers tried to comfort her and convince her to go out on the podium to receive her recognition, a situation that finally happened and even with tears she took her place on the podium.

The figure skater representing the Russian Olympic Committee, she fell short in her short program qualification, compared to the 80.20 achieved by Shcherbakova, whom he beat by two points in the long program.

The bronze medal was held by the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto, who added 233.13 units (79.84 in the short program and 153.29 in the long program), and was far from the Russians, who are at another level.