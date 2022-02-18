Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston confirm the second part of “Murder Mystery” with photo Instagram Mystery on board Netflix Celebs RMMN | LIGHTS
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston used their social networks to confirm that “Murder Mystery” (“Mystery on board”) will have a second part on the Netflix platform.
Through some publications on their Instagram profiles, the American actors made the recordings of their new movie together official.
“Back to work with my friend. #MurderMystery2″, Sandler wrote as a description of his postcard, where he left hugging his colleague.
About “Murder Mystery”
In 2019, the comedy movie “Murder Mystery” was one of the most watched productions on Netflix in the United States along with “Stranger Things” and “6 Underground”.
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston lead the cast of the film, in which the Mexican Luis Gerardo Méndez also appeared.