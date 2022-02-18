Aaron Donald and his future in the NFL after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams: Does he continue or retire?

Although the option of leaving the grid after winning the Vince Lombardi trophy was rumored, the defensive tackle took advantage of the celebrations for the title and confirmed his next steps.

It was in the run-up to Super Bowl LVI when it was revealed that the defensive tackle Aaron Donald would announce his retirement from National Football League (NFL), as long as he achieved victory with Los Angeles Rams in view of Cincinnati Bengalswhich finally happened.

Not only that, because the player was also essential to cut off the offensive actions created by Joe Burrowand thus give his franchise the second trophy vince lombardi of its history; For the same reason, after the game he was asked if he would really step aside.

After several days where his answers generated more doubts in the fans, it was during the celebration of the title of the Rams, where Donald revealed what his next steps will be in the NFLfurther increasing the hype of fans after winning the Super Bowl.

Aaron Donald’s future after winning the Super Bowl



It was in the middle of the parade of champions where his coach Sean McVayexcited by the championship achieved, took the podium to demand that his defender play again next season, shouting “Do it again!”to which he replied “We built a super team, and we can bring back the super team. Why not do it again? We can be champions again“.

But Aaron Donald won’t be the only one back with the Rams for NFL 2022, as the linebacker Von Miller also confirmed to the portal TMZ who will return to the team “to win another ring”; Although there is still one desire of the defender to fulfill, the permanence of Odell Beckham Jr.