80 icons of cinema and fashion by Gaultier

An eclectic journey through different genres and styles that unites cinema and fashion and ranges from Audrey Hepburn’s wardrobe in Breakfast at Tiffany’s to Sharon Stone’s in Basic Instinct. This is the attractive proposal of the Cinema and Fashion exhibition. By Jean Paul Gaultier, which was presented yesterday at the CaixaForum Madrid and which brings together nearly 80 looks by great designers and movie stars. All of this from the personal and subjective vision of this designer who, beyond his movie-loving obsessions and fashion fetishes, reflects on the role of both industries in society as potential engines of transformation. The exhibition arrives for the first time in Spain and can be seen at CaixaForum Madrid until June 5 and later at CaixaForum Barcelona.

Divided into five different areas, it reviews the presence of the world of fashion in the cinema, the collaborations of great designers in film costumes and the creation of male and female archetypes. Thus, the exhibition brings together a heterogeneous set of more than 100 pieces of clothing that are shown in nearly 80 outfitsfragments of more than 90 films and 125 graphic representations (posters, sketches, frames and photographs), between originals and reproductions, mostly from the collection of The Cinémathèque Française.

Among the nearly 80 iconic movie looks are dresses worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast with diamonds (1961), Catherine Deneuve in The siren of the Mississippi (1969) and in 8 women (2002), Grace Kelly in rear window (1954); Sharon Stone in basic instinct (1992); Marilyn Monroe in nude eve (1950); Marlene Dietrich in The song of songs (1933) or Penelope Cruz in The girl of your eyes (1998).

Visitors will be able to see the famous ‘uniform’ of Superman. – Photo: Isabel InfantesAlso, the costumes Superman (which Christopher Reeve wore); The mask of Zorro (1998), with Antonio Banderas, the short worn by Sylvester Stallone in Rocky or Victoria Abril’s wardrobe in Kika (1993) that, along with that of other films such as Bad Education (2004) or The fifth element (1997), was designed by Gaultier. In this line, haute couture designs by Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Cardin, Hubert de Givenchy, Manuel Pertegaz, Balenciaga and Sybilla are also on display.

The sample is completed with the edition of a catalog featuring an extensive interview with Jean Paul Gaultier.