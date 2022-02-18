37 Times Celebrities Transformed For A Role And It All Gone Wrong
Taylor Lautner’s long hair on Twilight it was just tragic.
one.
This is Anne Hathaway in real life.
And this is Anne Hathaway’s wig in Brokeback Mountain, That should have been a controversy of its own.
two.
This is Blake Lively in real life.
And this is Blake Lively’s hair in Blair’s wedding episode on gossip-girl, which is just awful.
3.
This is Chad Michael Murray in real life.
And this is Chad Michael Murray’s hair in the fourth season of One Tree Hill, which is uncomfortable to watch.
Four.
This is Julia Roberts in real life.
And this is Julia Roberts in The Mother’s Day.
Although you have probably confused her with Coconut Head from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.
5.
This is Sarah Michelle Gellar in real life.
And this is Sarah Michelle Gellar in an episode of buffy the vampire slayer, which made her seem like someone who tried to cut her bangs during an emotional crisis.
6.
This is Halle Berry in real life.
And this is Halle Berry’s wig in the movies. X Menwho deserved much better.
7.
This is Samuel L. Jackson in real life.
And this is Samuel L. Jackson’s wig on The great white hope which… speaks for itself.
8.
This is Terrence Howard in real life.
And I think this is Terrence Howard in Empire. Although it can also be a rag doll.
9.
This is Alison Pill in real life.
And this is Alison Pill’s haircut on the newsroom, and it’s also what I see in the corner of my room when I have sleep paralysis.
10.
This is Shemar Moore in real life.
And these are Shemar Moore’s “cornrows” in Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and we must hold Tyler Perry accountable for this.
eleven.
This is Mehcad Brooks in real life.
And this is Mehcad Brooks’ wig on A Fall from Grace, for which, again, Tyler Perry will have to answer one day.
12.
This is Nicole Kidman in real life.
And this is Nicole Kidman’s wig on Top of the Lake, that looked like the ball of dust you would find under your fridge.
13.
This is Michael C. Hall in real life.
And this is Michael C. Hall’s wig in the flashbacks of Dexterwhich made me think he was a Belieber.
14.
This is Taylor Lautner in real life.
And this is Taylor Lautner’s wig on Twilight Y Twilight New Moonwhich made it look like Jacob didn’t even wash his hair.
fifteen.
This is Peter Dinklage in real life.
And this is Peter Dinklage’s wig on The boss, which made him look like a teenager going through his emo phase.
16.
This is Jennifer Lawrence in real life.
And this is Jennifer Lawrence’s wig in the movies. X Menwhich was just… no.
17.
This is Vincent Kartheiser in real life.
And this is Vincent Kartheiser’s hair on Mad Men, that was AWFUL.
18.
This is Cassie Steele in real life.
And this is Cassie Steele’s blonde hair on Degrassi: The New Generation, I thought it was a fever dream, but no, it was real.
19.
This is Cobie Smulders in real life.
And this is Cobie Smulders almost as Lord Farquaad in the flashforward scenes of How I Met Your Mother.
twenty.
This is Constance Wu in real life.
And this is Constance Wu’s huge bangs in Hustlers.
twenty-one.
This is Emma Stone in real life.
And this is Emma Stone’s wig on Crossing stories, which was almost as problematic as the movie.
22.
This is Kate Mara in real life.
And this is Kate Mara in The Fantastic Four wearing a wig that I can’t believe they thought looked natural.
23.
This is Sarah Jessica Parker in real life.
And so the biggest mistake of sex in new york It was Sarah Jessica Parker’s short bob.
24.
This is Nina Dobrev in real life.
And these are Nina Dobrev’s wigs in the series finale of Vampire Diaries, that really made me crow.
25.
This is Sasha Pieterse in real life.
And this is Sasha Pieterse’s bangs in Beautiful liars, that should never have happened.
26.
This is Lucy Hale in real life.
And this is Lucy Hale’s – umm – unique pink hair and Bumpits in Beautiful liars!
27.
This is Shailene Woodley in real life.
And this is Shailene Woodley’s bangs in the second season of Big Little Lies, that still keeps me up at night.
28.
This is Shane Kippel in real life.
And this is Shane Kippel’s hair in the fourth season of Degrassi: The New Generation, that made me want to scream.
29.
This is Katherine Langford in real life.
And this list would be incomplete without Katherine Langford’s bob wig in For thirteen reasons.
30.
This is Corey Hawkins in real life.
And this is Corey Hawkins’ wig on walking dead, It didn’t even look remotely like it was actually growing from his scalp.
31.
This is Charlie Weber in real life.
And this is Charlie Weber’s flashback wig on Crime Lessons, who was the real enemy all along.
32.
This is Liza Weil in real life.
And this is Liza Weil’s flashback wig in Crime Lessons, which wasn’t much better than Charlie’s.
33.
This is Stephen Amell in real life.
And this is Stephen Amell’s wig in the flashbacks of Arrow, which made him seem like a threat to society.
3. 4.
This is Angelina Jolie in real life.
And this is Angelina Jolie’s bangs on Interrupted innocence, it was… chaotic.
35.
This is Rita Ora in real life.
And I still want to know why Rita Ora came out on Fifty Shades of Grey and why they put a flapper bob on it.
36.
This is Kiernan Shipka in real life.
And this is Kiernan Shipka’s white wig in the season one finale of Sabrina’s Hidden World, which was without a doubt one of the scariest things I have ever seen.
37.
And finally, these are Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart in real life.
And these were the wigs they had to wear on Riverdale keeping a straight face.
What other times have actors undergone an awkward or unsightly transformation for a role? Tell us about it in the comments.
This post was translated from English.