33 little-known iOS tricks for our iPhone and iPad ready to discover

With the passage of iOS versions, it is inevitable that functions that are really useful escape us. Therefore, in this article We have compiled the best 33 little-known iOS tricks to use on our iPhone or iPad. Let’s go there.

iOS tricks that are anything but known

Add a second face in Face ID if we see errors when recognizing ourselves in certain situations. We can do it in Settings> Face ID and code> Set up an alternative appearance. It is intended for, for example, artists who wear a lot of makeup or athletes who wear equipment on their faces such as skiers. But it also works if Face ID does not recognize us as we would like

customize the Control center of our device and add the Hearing function. When we activate it, we can use our iPhone as a remote microphone from which to retransmit sound to our AirPods.

In the calculator, we can slide our finger to the right or left if we want to delete any entered number.

An iOS classic: shake our device to undo the last action performed, for example, when we accidentally deleted a text.

song search through its lyrics on Apple Music, for which we only have to enter a fragment of the lyrics and hit search.

If we have our passwords saved in the iCloud keychain, we can access websites without having to type the username and password each time. It will be enough for Touch ID or Face ID to recognize us and they will do it automatically.

If we have many open tabs in Safari , we can go to the very beginning and use the search engine to find the one we need. When typing a word, only the tabs that contain it will be displayed (via Twitter).

Choose the male or female voice in our language for Siri from Settings> Siri and Search> Siri Voice. It will change on all our devices after downloading the necessary data.





If we’re browsing Safari and need to do something else, you can ask Siri to “Remind me to check this in half an hour.” so that we don’t forget later .

. We can take several screenshots in a row by pressing the appropriate button combination and then edit them one after another.

If we are going to enter a number on the virtual keyboard, we can hold down the numeric keypad button and slide our finger to the correct number. Upon release, it will return to the normal keyboard automatically.

To prevent the screenshots from accumulating on our iPhone or iPad, after editing and sending them we can touch OK and then press “Delete screenshot”.

There are tons of Siri Shortcuts, but this one to download videos posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram it is most useful .

. Tell Siri to disable or delete all our alarms at once so we don’t have to go one by one.

On the iPhone we can hold down the space bar to move the cursor where we want.





In both cases, if we touch with another finger on the virtual keyboard, we will start to select the text. Very useful for deleting or formatting in Notes, for example.

Did you know that we can take photos by pressing the physical volume up button? It is a trick that sometimes makes it more comfortable to get the photo we want.

If we need to select multiple photos in the photo library to share them, add them to an album or delete them, we can select the first one and swipe right and down . We will see how more are added at great speed.

And we can also password protect them by following these steps.

Sharing your home Wi-Fi password with other iOS users easily like this: ask them to try to join our network while we have our iPhone unlocked. An invitation to share the password with them will appear.

Check the phone numbers we’ve blocked in Settings > Phone > Block & Caller ID. Here we can delete or add new numbers.

Do they send us promotional messages and we don’t know how to block them ? Here we explain how to do it step by step.

Image | Mark Chan