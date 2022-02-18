30 toast recipes for dinner without repeating throughout the month

Toasts, toasts, paninis, crostinis, bruschetta, tostapizzas, whatever you call them, are recipes that can save you any meal of the day, from breakfast to dinner, simply using those slices of bread that often stay hard and remains that you have in the fridge asking someone to rescue them, recipes for use in its purest form.

Leftover ratatouille, bolognese sauce, hummus, roast meat, grilled vegetables; open packages of sliced ​​cold meats, cheeses or sausages; remains of cans of tuna, anchovies or sardines with some guest ingredient such as egg or avocado can end up making a dinner very happy if we prepare a good toast. And do not fear the electricity bill, many toasts can be prepared in the pan or in a toaster without having to turn on and preheat the oven with the consequent saving of time and energy.

Easy toast recipes with few ingredients

Whether you’re using leftover sauce from a pasta recipe or you have to make this version on the spot, these quick bolognese toasts or paninis will make for a memorable dinner.

Avocado and salmon toasts like this avocado, salmon and poached egg toast are some of the most Instagrammed and it’s normal with how good they are.

With a mixture of sweet, sour and salty, this toast with egg, carrot, arugula and mango chutney, makes your day at breakfast the same as it solves a snack for dinner.

With this low-temperature avocado and egg toast, the hard part is going to be eating just one. Impossible to resist the charms of an egg yolk bathing everything.

Not everything is avocado in the world of toasts, nor do these have to be synonymous with super light dinners. If you are looking for something more forceful, these toasts with roasted ham and peppers are the dinner you were looking for.

If you are one of those who always choose pizza with tuna, this tuna and cheese toast from Arzúa-Ulloa is going to become your favorite dinner and the cheese that is essential in your fridge, because when it melts it is pure cream that surrounds everything. .

No need for oven or panbecause since the filling is cold, we only need to toast the bread in the toaster and put the rest on top to prepare these guacamole and brie toasts.

Vegetarian and high in proteinto start the day with a lot of energy or to have a quiet dinner watching your favorite series, these hummus, cheese and spiced chickpea toasts are not to be missed.

No oven required and surprising because they hide some surprises inside. These loin and vegetable toasts also have eggs and cheese to be a dinner worthy of a princess.

Avocado Toast, Scrambled Eggs, and Cherry Tomatoes by LauriPatterson

iStockPhoto

Seed bread toasted in the toastersmashed avocado, scrambled eggs, cherry tomatoes, lots of ground pepper and spices to taste to prepare a toast that is pure silk in the mouth.

Garlic mushroom toast with ricotta cheese – DronG

iStockPhoto

Beat a heaping tablespoonful of Ricotta cheese With a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil and a little freshly ground pepper, spread the mixture on a slice of freshly toasted bread and top with some garlic mushrooms with some fresh herbs.

Hummus toast, roasted carrots and vegetables and pomegranate – ClarkandCompany

iStockPhoto

another idea for a completely vegan toasthummus, roasted carrots and onion rings, pomegranate, fresh herbs that we can finish with freshly ground pepper and a few drops of lemon juice.

Cheese, mango and ham toast – Larisa Blinova

iStockPhoto

Do not underestimate the power of fruits when it comes to taking your toasts to the next level, fruits like mango combine great with cured meats such as cecina, lomo embuchado or serrano ham. To prove it, toast bread, spread it with a little cream cheese and finish your toast with mango pieces, a slice of Serrano ham cut into pieces and a little fresh parsley. Delicious.

Tuna toast with lettuce, onion and pickles – icetoker

iStockPhoto

Toast the bread in the toaster and, if you want the toast to be more “gocha”, spread it with a little mayonnaise, put some lettuce leaves on top, a sweet and sour pickle cut into slices, crumbled and well-drained tuna, some onion rings purple and finish the toast with freshly ground pepper and a little fresh dill. And yes, the freshly ground pepper It is the master touch that serves to finish many toasts.

Grilled mushroom toast with parmesan – DronG

iStockPhoto

That half tray of mushrooms you have in the fridge, you have to eat it fast and you know it. A good way to do it is to cook them on the grill and serve them on toast with a little parsley, a few drops of lemon juice and a little grated Parmesan cheese on top.

Tuna toast au gratin -LauriPatterson

iStockPhoto

If you’re not too lazy to turn on the microwave oven or gratin, toast a slice of bread, add tuna and a few pieces of red pepper, cover it with grated cheese and crispy onion and gratin it until the cheese melts. Give it a fresh touch with a little chopped parsley on top.

Tomato and mozzarella toast – AlexPro9500

iStockPhoto

This would be the toasted version of the Margarita pizza, toast bread, put a few slices of well-drained mozzarella on top, cover with a homemade tomato sauce and give it a blow in the oven so that the cheese melts slightly. Finish with some fresh basil leaves.

Tuna toast with tomato – Juanmonino



Remove the seeds from a tomato, cut it into cubes, mix it with crumbled tuna, salt the whole to taste, spread it on a slice of well-toasted rustic bread and enjoy the pleasure of eat with your hands.

Ricotta, ham and roasted nectarine toast – gerenme

iStockPhoto

More toast without oven, to make this you just have to toast the bread and cut the well-washed nectarine into segments and hit it with the iron. You spread the ricotta on the bread and put some nectarine segments and a slice of ham on top. To enjoy!

Scrambled Egg Toast with Chives – Koval Nadiya



Wholemeal rye toast, scrambled eggs and finely chopped fresh chives. You choose if you want it to be a healthy breakfast or dinner.

Beet humus toast – annata78

iStockPhoto

Rustic toasted bread, beet hummus, smoked salmon slices, red onion, black sesame seeds and baby sprouts.

Guacamole and salmon tartare toast – AlexPro9500

iStockPhoto

Although they are usually recipes for use, some toasts are a luxury like this one with guacamole and salmon tartare.

Ham toast – Iván Jesús Cruz Civieta

iStockPhoto

The classics have become classics because they are always a hit. Toast bread, rub a clove of garlic and a tomato cut in half, add a trickle of extra virgin olive oil, the rich one, and cover it with some good slices of ham. As George Clooney would say, what else?

Egg toast with bacon – haoliang

iStockPhoto

if you want guarrindongadawe can also give it the shape of a toast like this one with Irish soda bread, arugula, avocado, tomato, toasted bacon and fried egg.

Avocado and shrimp toast – Vladimir Mironov



With markedly Nordic airsa toast with mashed avocado with lemon, sautéed grilled prawns, poached egg, ground pepper and fresh aromatic herbs.

Cooked ham toast – ALEAIMAGE

iStockPhoto

probably this is one of the most helpfultoasted bread, grilled tomato slices, slices of raw courgette that give a wonderful crispy touch, salt to taste and slices of cooked ham or turkey breast.

Red Pesto Toast – Semih Akgul

iStockPhoto

On top of a toast you can practically put together a combined plate, like in this one in which we spread the bread with cottage cheese and put turkey breast, red pesto, avocado and baby sprouts.

Toast with peppers, aubergines and anchovies – Tempusfugit

iStockPhoto

Vegetables escalated (smeared with oil and roasted in the oven) are also very appreciated to prepare toasts, like this one with red peppers, aubergine and anchovies. My mouth is watering.

Toast with onions, peppers and ventresca -coscaron

iStockPhoto

And another one with vegetables escalatedthis time with onion, red pepper and tuna belly.

Spinach toast – iko636

iStockPhoto

We finish this list of 30 toast recipes for dinner (or to eat whenever you want) with another of my favorites, a slice of toasted wholemeal bread, spinach sautéed in the pan with a few drops of oil, Parmesan flakes, poached egg and paprika. sweet and spicy.

