10 small skills for great success

by Jessica Stillman – INC

Achieving skills on the level of Messi, Nadal or Musk is beyond most of us. But there is another way to achieve impressive success for those of us who are not endowed with world-class talent.

Thanks to the magic of compounding returns, you don’t have to be a superstar to achieve amazing things, says VC

Learn to innovate like Elon Musk, shoot like LeBron James, or perform like Meryl Streep, and barring spectacularly bad luck, you’ll end up succeeding. But reaching this level of skill is, of course, beyond most of us. However, there is another way to achieve impressive success for those who are not gifted with world-class talent.

What is true for money is true for skills.

Einstein is often quoted as saying that compound interest is the “most powerful force in the universe.” That story is probably apocryphal, but the underlying truth behind the sentiment is undeniable. Modest investments with small rates of return can lead to huge returns over time (just as small debts with usurious rates can ruin your life).

And what’s true for money is true for skills, Collaborative Fund VC Morgan Housel recently argued on his thought-provoking blog. “It’s tempting to want to find the great skill that sets you apart. But most amazing things come from composition, and composition is not intuitive because incremental contributions are never exciting on their own.“, writes.

Launching rockets and earning Oscars make headlines because great and rare abilities are attractive. Smaller skills are less attractive, but if they are honed over time and combined with other humble but useful skills, they can be hugely successful. And these types of skills are much more affordable for most mortals.

What are some examples? Housel offers a long list, but here are 10 to get you started:

one. Curiosity in all disciplines, most of them outside your profession. (Steve Jobs agreed with the value of this).

2. A well-calibrated sense of your future regret. (Recommended by Jeff Bezos.)

3. Respect luck as well as risk.

4. Low susceptibility to FOMO (fear of missing out).

5. A sensitive detector of nonsense

6. Evaluate your independence above the priorities of others.

7. Respect history rather than predictions.

8. Think on probabilities versus certainties, including the idea that a good decision can lead to a bad outcome and vice versa.

9. Quit while you’re ahead, before you’ve exhausted or outgrown what made you successful.

10. Get along with people you disagree with.

The world is full of bad news and reasons to feel discouraged. Housel’s post is a good tonic to counter feelings of inadequacy and overwhelm. It doesn’t take a genius to make substantial contributions to the world. You just have to carefully and thoughtfully cultivate a personal portfolio of relatively uncommon but useful skills.

And if that’s not enough to cheer you up, I’ll leave you with Housel’s final encouraging words: