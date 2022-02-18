10 MCU Moments You Didn’t Know Were Improvised

With over 27 films and numerous related series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the most popular and profitable film franchise of all time. Despite this, the series has its share of detractors, and the narrative of each individual film has occasionally been criticized for being too repetitive.

But there are, in fact, a fair amount of improvised lines that sneak into the movies, making them much more entertaining and original. Many of these moments are funny jokes, original ideas from the actors that add an extra level of humor and lightness to the story. Others, however, are far more significant and have practically become historical in the vast expanse of the MCU.

10 Anthony Hopkins’ growl shocked Tom Hiddleston in Thor

That an award-winning actor suddenly growls in your direction can surprise even the best performers. Tom Hiddleston learned it the hard way. During ThorAnthony Hopkins’ Odin expresses disappointment at his eldest son’s actions.

Thor is disrespectful, but Loki tries to calm his father down. Odin lets out a growl that makes Loki back away. The moment is totally improvised, and Hiddleston was genuinely surprised by Hopkins’ unscripted reaction. It is certainly an excellent addition, which fits perfectly with the Almighty’s subsequent decision to strip Thor of his powers and banish him to Earth.

9 Shwarma’s Visit In The First Avengers Movie Is An Indirect Creation Of RDJ

Robert Downey Jr. is known for perfectly embodying the role of Tony Stark. The genius-billionaire-gamer-philanthropist is practically the founder of the MCU and much of the brilliance of the character is due to the magnificent performance of RDJ. The actor often puts his own spin on a particular scene, somehow making the moments always slip into the person of Tony Stark. One of the best-known improvised scenes has to do with the firstfilm ofThe Avengers and it begins with Robert Downey Jr. making a change in his last lines.

When Tony opens his eyes after being rescued by the Hulk, he begins to speak. Instead of the simple scripted conclusion (“What’s next?”), Downey asks his fellow Avengers to tell him no one has ever kissed him, and then requests a much-needed break at a local shwarma. This comment later inspired the shwarma post-credits scene, which was actually shot after filming had finished.

8 Peter Quill’s Orb Drop Wasn’t Originally In Guardians Of The Galaxy

If the outlaw Star-Lord is legendary, it’s not necessarily because of his abilities or even his ancestry as a half-celestial. Most viewers probably know him for his humorous demeanor, his often clumsy demeanor, and his uninspired decisions. But before Quill attacked Thanos in anger over the loss of Gamora, he had a much funnier and less serious mishap.

While offering the priceless Orb containing the Power Stone to the Collector, Peter nearly drops it. The moment is improvised and at first it was thought that it was a real accident by actor Chris Pratt. Later, Pratt seems to have confessed that it was on purpose, as he felt he fit the character. No one can argue with that, as evidenced by the fact that the scene made it into the final cut of the film.

7 Hawkeye’s Funny Comment Makes His Relationship With Quicksilver More Interesting

The MCU version of Quicksilver dies too quickly to make much of an impression on viewers. However, Pietro is memorable for having a great dynamic with Clint Barton’s Hawkeye. On one occasion, Barton demonstrates his irritation with the speedster with a short, slightly threatening monologue directed at Quicksilver.

He comments that no one would know if he attacked Quicksilver. “The last time I saw him, Ultron was sitting on him.” It’s a very funny comment, which makes Hawkeye immensely likeable and adds a lot to his relationship with Quicksilver. It’s also a line that was completely improvised by Jeremy Renner.

6 Thor Ragnarok’s Unique Style Includes An Almost Impromptu Script

The third film centered on the God of Thunder, Thor: Ragnarök it hammers away at everything viewers knew about the titular character, and it does so in a revolutionary way. Director Taika Waititi’s unique style gives the actors a lot of say over the final product, and most of the film is seemingly improvised. A notable example is the Thor and Loki “Get Help” scene. During this exchange, the two brothers devise a plan to escape the Grandmaster’s forces, and Thor suggests they turn to an old game from childhood.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston masterfully confront each other in a scene that perfectly illustrates sibling banter. Another similar scene involves Thor recounting a childhood tale during which Loki transformed into a snake and stabbed him. Thor’s gleeful exclamation upon seeing the Hulk (“He’s a friend from work!”) is also improvised, inspired by the request of a Make-A-Wish kid present on set that day.

5 Drax’s comment about Gamora has practically become a meme

For a movie that ended up driving audiences into despair-induced denial, Avengers: Infinity War contains a large number of funny moments. Some of them were improvised by the cast and have become so popular that they are basically memes.

A famous case is the unexpected confrontation between Tony Stark and the Guardians of the Galaxy. As Tony and Peter Quill discuss Gamora’s location and identity, Drax chimes in with the seemingly out of place comment of “why is Gamora?” The line was improvised by Dave Bautista and won over the audience with his unusual spark of humor so typical of the character.

4 Steve Meets Thor In A Hilarious Moment Impromptu By The Two Christos

After his grueling search for a weapon capable of defeating Thanos, Thor arrives in Wakanda in battle with the Mad Titan’s forces. There he meets Steve Rogers, whom he hasn’t seen in a long time.

The two Avengers share a brief moment of humor during which they notice their physical changes: Thor’s haircut and Steve’s new beard. The moment is improvised by the two Chrises and adds a quick dose of levity to Wakanda’s intense battle.

3 Spiderman’s Heartbreaking Death Is Improvised By Tom Holland

All deaths in Avengers: Infinity War are shocking and heartbreaking in their own way, but none are as sad as Spider-Man’s. As Thanos uses the Gauntlet, Peter senses something is wrong and collapses. Frightened, he confesses that he doesn’t want to go, and then tearfully apologizes as he turns to dust, dying in Tony’s arms.

The scene is improvised by Tom Holland, at the request of the directors. Holland’s performance is truly masterful and the moment remains one of the most tragic in the MCU, even if Peter comes back to life later.

2 Tony’s angst is brilliantly revealed in his confrontation with Steve

During Avengers: EndgameTony returns to Earth crushed by the weight of having spent countless days in space after witnessing the death of Peter and the others. As the Avengers gather in hopes of locating Thanos, an argument ensues between Tony and Steve. In a deeply emotional moment, Tony points out that he warned the Avengers of the impending threat and now he has no other plans to offer.

He then accuses Steve of being a liar. This latest addition is Downey’s own insert and a particularly inspired one. The single word, spoken in Tony’s angry voice, carries an immense amount of anguish and fury. He clearly points out that Tony has not forgotten the events of Civil War, and that the rift between the characters is still there.

1 The Most Iconic Line In The MCU Is Actually Improvised By RDJ

Among all of Downey’s improvised moments, there is one that stands out the most. It’s also the most iconic line in the MCU, and one that all viewers identify as essential to Tony’s character arc. During the last press conference at the end of Iron Man, Tony impulsively confesses that he is the superhero in armor.

This twist is actually improvised by Robert Downey Jr. and the decision was happily embraced by Marvel, giving them the courage to take bigger risks later. It is fitting that the words were later spoken by Tony as he used the Gauntlet to defeat Thanos during Avengers: Endgameat the cost of his own life.