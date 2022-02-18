10 Great Movies That Surprisingly Aren’t Adapted From A Book

Today’s top-grossing movies that aren’t part of an existing franchise are often based on popular books. While many books have great adaptations (or terrible adaptations), there are also great movies originally written as screenplays. Some authors even write the screen adaptation of their work themselves.

By writing the story directly for the screen, it allows the author to write the story to fit the medium, rather than having to stick to scenes in the book that might not fit well and potentially upset existing fans. In most cases, the movies that make the IMDB Top 250 and Rotten Tomatoes Top 100 are based on books, but there are several surprising gems that aren’t.

10 Eighth Grade (2018) is not a junior novel

Written and directed by comedian Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade addresses important topics such as mental illness, sexuality and consent. With a score of 99%, the film entered the Rotten Tomatoes Top 100 list, and Burnham won the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Screenplay. The film follows Kayla, played by Elsie Fisher, as she tries her best to get through eighth grade while dealing with anxiety and panic attacks. Burnham makes the viewer not know whether to laugh, cry or cover their eyes in sheer embarrassment.

9 La La Land (2016) Takes Awards

La La Land is an original screenplay and musical written and directed by Damien Chazelle. The film follows Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as an actress and a jazz musician who fall in love. Nominated for 14 Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay, The The Land won a total of six.

Chazelle, also known from the movie whiplash, initially had difficulty getting a studio to take over the film as he wanted until, after the success of whiplashSummit Entertainment took over the project.

8 Baby Driver (2017) Takes Audiences For A Ride

Baby, played by Ansel Elgort, is a getaway driver with severe tinnitus. BabyDriver, written and directed by Edgar Wright, takes the viewer on a wild ride through crime, violence and love, all while listening to Baby’s carefully curated playlist. The music may not be something most people imagine in a book, but the turmoil Baby goes through is a common theme in many novels. Although not nominated for any major writing awards, the film’s editing and sound mixing are spectacular and worth watching, earning it three Academy Award nominations in the categories of sound and editing. .

7 Django Unchained (2012) is an original tribute

Quentin Tarantino is known for writing original screenplays and casting the same actors in multiple movies. Django Unchainedstarring Jamie Foxx as Django, is written and directed by Tarantino and is an homage to the Spaghetti Westerns and the 1966 film django, which was also an original script. The film won two Oscars and was nominated for a total of five: Best Performance by a Supporting Actor went to Cristoph Waltz, and Best Original Screenplay went to Tarantino. The same two awards were garnered at the BAFTAs along with multiple nominations.

6 The Hunt (2012) Deserves The Subtitles

This Danish film, known as Jagten in Danish, it was written and directed by Thomas Vinterberg and starred Mads Mikkelsen, best known for the cult series Hannibal. The film won the Danish Robert Award for Best Original Screenplay, and Mikkelsen collected several awards for Best Actor.

Although many feel intimidated when watching a foreign film with subtitles, The hunt It’s worth it with a score of 8.3 on IMDB and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. But beware, although it’s great, it’s a heavy and heartbreaking movie.

5 Marriage Story (2019) has a different Happy Ever After

Imagine Kylo Ren and Black Widow married, with a child, but not really. In this film released by Netflix, written and directed by Noah Baumbach, Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play a married couple fighting for a compassionate divorce. The cast’s incredible performance takes the viewer headfirst into one of the many ways love and marriage can unfold, and it’s hard to imagine that the raw emotions portrayed in the film didn’t come from a book. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture of the Year.

4 Us (2019) is not for the whole family

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, also known for Get Out, Us is the terrifying story of a family facing their menacing doppelgängers. Horror movies rarely focus on the quality of the writing, but rather on the atmosphere and feel of the movies.

For this reason, horror movies aren’t usually praised for their writing. But nevertheless, “Us” it has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93% and has won several awards for its excellent performances. The film received praise for its direction, but Lupita Nyong’o’s performance as the lead is the biggest draw.

3 Good Will Hunting (1997) Hunt for a better future

Written by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and directed by Gus Van Sant, Good Will Hunting It is a movie that everyone should have seen by now. Nominated for nine Academy Awards, the film won well-deserved Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. Good Will Hunting deals with important topics such as child abuse, trauma, and recovery. His characters learn to forgive everyone, including themselves. The movie left the world a better place with the famous quote “I have to go see a girl.“

2 Inception (2010) steals from the world of dreams

Christopher Nolan wrote and directed inception, and produced it with his wife Emma Thomas. The film is shot in six different countries and takes the viewer on an amazing subconscious robbery with Leonardo DiCaprio as the protagonist. inception was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay, but lost the award to El speech of king (based on historical facts). However, she did win another four Oscars. The collective effort of the cast and crew has seen the film rank 13th on IMDB’s Top 250.

1 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) For Readers Around the World

Written and directed by George Lucas, it may come as a surprise to many that the original War of the galaxies is not based on a book, but has been written for the screen. With an incredibly detailed and vast world, it’s hard to imagine that The Star Wars was not based on a book. However, since then the franchise has expanded through mediums such as novels and comics, now covering just about any format a fan could want. Star Wars is the greatest film franchise that has its origin neither in the books nor in the comics.