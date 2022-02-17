You go to the gym? Study reveals that exercising after receiving the COVID vaccine makes it more effective – El Financiero

Did you apply the COVID-19 vaccine and do you also exercise? If so, we have good news for you: a study conducted by researchers at Iowa State University in the United States found that physical activity after immunization increases protection against the coronavirus.

According to scientists, the effectiveness of the vaccine varies between different populations and in the case of people who exercise after receiving it, it is more effective.

To reach that conclusion, the researchers followed a group of people who did 90 minutes of aerobic exercisesuch as walking or jogging, after receiving the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Specialists found that people who exercised after receiving the vaccine produced more antibodies in the following four weeks than those who did not engage in physical activity.

“These findings suggest that adults who exercise regularly may increase the antibody response to the influenza vaccine or COVID-19 by engaging in a single bout of low-to-moderate intensity exercise after immunization,” the scientists concluded.

These results are the first to show that a specific amount of time can enhance the antibody response to Pfizer’s vaccine, in addition to two flu shots, which the study also focused on.

In a nutshell, vaccinations and exercise are a good combination.

Regardless of whether exercise makes the COVID vaccine more effective, these Both hospital admissions and deaths have decreasedespecially among the vulnerable population.

As if that were not enough: biologicals against the coronavirus reduce transmission, that is, the probability of infecting decreases in a vaccinated person. There are several studies that show that those who applied the biological are contagious for fewer days than unvaccinated people, since their defenses eliminate the virus earlier.