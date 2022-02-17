Yalitza Aparicio shines modeling in a men’s magazine

Yalitza Aparicio The 27-year-old returns to give something to talk about in her time in the world of entertainment and this time the beautiful woman was a model for Bad Hombre magazine where she did a spectacular photo shoot, because they put the best outfits on her .

It was on her Instagram account where the Oaxacan actress She appeared with a very elegant makeup, she also posed like a true model, because it is not the first time that she has done photo sessions in a spectacular way, even now she is seen much more, she assures, because she is understanding more and more of said fashion industry .

A crystal dress which covered up to her head was the main photo that the magazine chose for the cover where Yalitza Aparicio is radiant, in addition her already famous black hair looked spectacular and now that she is a movie star she always looks She looks very well cared for, starting with her face, which looks very healthy at all times.

Yalitza Aparicio in recent years has grown quite a bit in the world of entertainment, but this has earned her a wave of hate from social networks, as many consider that the young woman does not have the makings of an actress, that is why her faithful fans immediately defend her from all attacks.

Yalitza Aparicio very pretty in the men’s magazine / Instagram

So far, the photo of Yalitza Aparicio has more than 133 thousand likes, in addition to several comments of all kinds where they congratulate her for everything she has achieved in such a very short time, but above all she is applauded for continuing to maintain the humility that she has always It has characterized it and it is that other celebrities immediately lose the floor.

They keep looking for brands

Yalitza Aparicio is so famous that several brands are still looking for her to advertise their products, some of them have been Cartier, who wanted the young woman to pose with her jewelry with which she did an excellent job, she is also very happy that they continue to take her into account after the success she had in the movie Roma.

Read more: Angélica Rivera will have a bioseries and will tell everything up to what it was like to be the first lady of Mexico