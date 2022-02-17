Xbox Game Pass begins to drop in price in some territories

We had anticipated it weeks ago and now we can confirm that the Xbox Game Pass subscription service is beginning to drop in price in some territories. We start with the Middle East, where the subscription to the service changes in price and does so in descending order.

We have changes to both Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, the Ultimate Console Subscription and PC Game Pass, each changing in price. In the case of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for console, it drops in price, from the current $14.99 to $9.99. In the case of the PC subscription, the drop goes from the current $9.99 to $6.99.

Xbox Game Pass price drops in some territories

We reassess the price of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox LIVE Gold based on local market conditions to offer the best possible price in each country. These price adjustments are necessary to keep the service competitive in the marketplace based on economic conditions in individual areas.

At the moment there are no announcements for price changes in other territories, so we have to wait to see if Microsoft continues to adjust the price of the service based on local market conditions to offer the most competitive option possible.