WWE could add a stipulation in Elimination Chamber (Spoilers)

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, wrestling journalists Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez They talked about the tag team match that will pit Naomi and Ronda Rousey against Charlotte and Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamberand Alvarez revealed that he had heard that WWE plans to add a curious stipulation to the match.

According to Bryan Alvarez, in the women’s tag team match, Ronda Rousey will have to fight with one arm tied behind her back. Meltzer could not confirm the rumor, but Alvarez said that he hoped the announcement would be made official tomorrow on the Friday Night SmackDown episode. before the Premium Live Event.

In an interview after the last edition of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey granted an exclusive interview for the WWE channel, and precisely he said he could beat deville with one hand tied behind his backanticipating what could happen on Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

Following her return to WWE with victory at the Women’s Royal Rumble, Rousey has found herself embroiled in Naomi and Sonya Deville’s feud while at the same time developing her storyline with Charlotte Flair leading up to their Championship match at WrestleMania. . Sonya Deville has been abusing her position of power on SmackDown shows in recent months, and it is possible that this serves as a pretext to create the stipulation for the event.

