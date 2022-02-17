Daniel Ricciardoa seasoned pilot of Formula 1 that faces its 12th season, already dropped it in recent statements: “With Ferrari you never know, maybe this year they fight for the World Cup”. There is a certain hunch in the paddock that the Prancing Horse he can gallop with the best again, just with the entry of the new regulations that have placed a giant question mark on the 2022 grid. Who will be more successful with these changes imposed on the single-seaters to equalize the competition and reward individual talent? Logic points to Mercedes Y Red Bull they will continue in the lead, no matter how much the times are adjusted. And lurking remains ferrariwho by not fighting for the 2021 title had the whole year to prepare for the assault on the following campaign, while the two greats skinned each other. Maranello finished the course with good feelings, with Carlos Sainz climbed to the last podium of Abu Dhabififth in the final classification and first of the mortals, two places ahead of his partner Charles Leclerc. Two pilots of present and future.

The new Ferrari saw the light on Thursday, just like the new Mercedes will do it this Friday. In the midst of a round of presentations, those from Maranello are still on everyone’s lips. The team will put his 68th car into the running this season, which has been symbolically baptized as F1-75. The number alludes to the 75th anniversary of the Ferrari house, living history of motorsports since 1947. A factory with this pedigree can only think of winning the world. In nothing else. It can go through more or less long periods of drought, but the Cavallino always returns. Sainz, who has defined the single-seater as “innovative to the maximum”, will have a chance to take the throne sooner or later. And in his dreams he does it dressed in red. Maybe this year, maybe next year. With Ferrari, as Ricciardo says, you never know.