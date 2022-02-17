Why Kanye West is being a toxic ex with Kim Kardashian

If you’re following the drama that’s propitiating Kanye West on the breakup with Kim Kardashian, you will be, like half the world, freaking out. If not, short recap: The couple isn’t officially divorced, but paperwork is going on, and in the process, Kanye isn’t proving himself to be up to the task. In recent weeks, he insinuated that Kim kidnapped his daughter Chicago, said that he has been banned from entering the house, declared that Kim accused him of “hitting him” and crossed all the limits attacking and insulting Pete Davidson in public, among other ‘little sluts. ‘ addressed to Kim.

Not happy with this, after leaving him with Julia Fox (an actress with whom he was suddenly super in love), he sent Kim a van full of roses for Valentine’s Day, with a message that came to mean: “now I see everything clearly”.

The soap opera that Kanye is offering us through the networks is strong and generates all the ‘hype’, but many people are starting to raise their voices in favor of Kimsince the rapper’s acts are no longer as ‘fun’ as they seemed at first – when he dropped little hints in his ‘stories’ or started dating someone different and posting photos with her, coinciding with Kim being on top of Pete Davidson – but have now turned into acts of harassment.

“A lot of people find the Kanye and Kim situation amusing, but if you’ve ever been harassed by an ex who doesn’t let you move on, it’s not amusing. A lot of women have been made anxious by seeing Kanye’s ‘posts.’ ‘funny’ until it isn’t. Women are beaten, threatened and even killed daily by a man who can’t take ‘no’ for an answer. I’m a fan of Kanye’s art, but I find those posts not cute, but narcissistic and abusive,” posted Nikki Hernandez, an Instagram user who has made her post go viral.

And the truth is that making this reading of the situation may be necessary. Laura Palomares, director of Avance Psiclogos, one of the best mental health centers in Spain according to the Revista Psicología y Mente, argues: “When you are grieving due to a breakup, it is completely normal that one or both members of the relationship They need space to recover and assimilate the situation of rupture. Invading the space of the other (with messages, gifts…) means going beyond the limits of respect for the ex-partner“. Alejandro Pereira, from enCalma Espacio, adds: “The moment these limits are crossed, that’s when the person who does it becomes toxic.” In addition, Palomares concludes: “Whoever acts like this is sending the message of that ‘your pain doesn’t matter and my needs are above’, and that attitude invalidates the feelings of the other and can generate a high state of alertness and anxiety, which is what Kim may be feeling (although she is handling this situation in silence) “.

For his part, Juan Muñoz, an expert psychologist on Badoo and head of the La Psicologería project, breaks down Kanye’s behavior: “Among all the techniques of abuse that can occur during a breakup, the emotional bombardment It is one of the cruelest, as it aims to dynamite the self-esteem of the victim and his circle of security. To understand what emotional bombardment is, we only have to observe what is kanye west doing with kim kardashian:

One day he ridicules her on Instagram, in front of her 14 million followers.

The next day he sends her a van loaded with roses.

He then assures that he will “personally take care” of Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Later, he publicly begs her to let him see his children.

This continuous transit between extremes (one day, the best and the next, the worst) has a single purpose: that the victim feels that, without the abuser, she will never feel safe again.

On the bipolarity disorder with which Kanye has justified past attitudes, Muñoz says: “You can make the mistake of confusing this type of emotional abuse with bipolar disorder with whom the rapper lives since 2016, but heMental disorders do not harass, ridicule or abuse. They are the people who, with or without disorder, maintain belief systems that consider women to be properties reclaimable by men. Bipolarity is Kanye’s way of expressing his violence, but it’s not the source of it.”

There are belief systems by which women are considered property reclaimable by men

How to act if our ex-partner behaves like this during the mourning of the breakup

If this happens to you at some point in your personal career, the experts consulted agree on several points: “the first, that you must be clear about your limits (what can be allowed and what cannot, and always with respect) and the second, what you should avoid answer each and every one of your attention calls, what is called: make contact 0thus, these actions will stop having force over time (otherwise, it can feed this type of behavior)”, clarifies Pereira.

And what if the bullying continues? “It is very important to report it, so that you have the greatest possible protection. For a while it is good to always go in company, and not have very predictable schedules,” advises Palomares.

