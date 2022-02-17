Why didn’t Andrés Guardado make the last leap to a big team in Europe?

Andrés Guardado reached 500 games in Europe and reaffirms himself as the Mexican with the most duels played in the ‘Old Continent’

Andrés Guardado lived his 500th game in Europe and consolidated his place as the Mexican with the most games played in the ‘Old Continent’with a career in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands, which has earned him the respect of his teammates and eventually led him to be one of the captains of the Mexican National Team.

However, despite his career and how important it has been for Mexican football, Guardado was left on the verge of taking one last leap to a big club in Europe, because at 35 years old, it seems that the twilight of his career and that he will fulfill it with the Real Betis until 2023, when his contract ends.

Andrés Guardado thanks the Betis fans Getty Images

experienced a decline

When Guardado arrived in Europe, he did so with Deportivo La Coruña in the 2007-2008 campaign.. After four seasons with the Spanish team, the unthinkable happened, because for the 2011-12 campaign, ‘Depor’ experienced relegation to LaLiga2.

This situation led him to lose spotlight and face less competition due to the division in which he was. That step led him to move on to the Valencia for the 2012-13 season.

After six years in Spain, he went on to his seventh season with Valencia, but just at the start of the tournament, he signed for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.where he could not shine and barely played four games for 268 minutes.

With the German team he had his worst campaign in Europe in terms of minutes and performance. This caused him to not be able to shine in the Bundesliga and thus not jump to a more important team.

When Guardado arrived at PSV Eindhoven he was 27 years old, which for many is his best moment, but for others it is too old to be able to use the Dutch league as a springboardwhich is why it is characterized.

Although at PSV he was a figure and remained with the affection of the fans, the Mexican midfielder could not make the leap in quality that would cross borders to an elite levelso after three seasons and among the offers he had on the table, that of Real Betis was the one that filled him the most in all areas.

He has five seasons with the heliopolitan team and has earned the trust of his teammates, a situation that led him to be one of the team captains; however, his performances have been irregular, since the Mexican has gone between highs and lows of the game during his time with the Sevillian team.

So far with Betis, he has 11 injuries, some seriously and others not so much, in addition to twice being a victim of Covid-19. In the same way, he has had individual errors that mark his pace with the blanquiverdes. When Guardado points out that everything was going well, he has suffered a drop in his game that has not allowed him to shine.

He sinned by not knowing how to defend better

When he started his career and in his first foray into Europe he did it as a winger or as a midfielder. In both cases he failed to know how to defend perfectly, because although his attacking progressions were solid and he incorporated well due to his speed and good ball hitting, the defensive part was not his strong suit.

With the competitiveness of European football, Guardado had to fulfill both phases, defense and offense, but the first was a headache that he corrected over the years, although it was too late.which is why a more important team did not dare to sign him.