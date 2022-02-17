Who is the double of Jordi Évole? The story of Paco, the protagonist of the promo for ‘Lo de Évole’

More than one threw his hands to his head when the promotion of the new season of About Évole in laSexta. The physical change of Jordi Evole It drew attention and many of us wondered what had happened to the presenter. At what point had he gained so many kilos? What filter was he using to appear so changed?

The cake was discovered the next day when it was published another video in which Évole appeared with the protagonist of the previous video and the football coach Luis Enrique.

It is not that Évole had gained weight, it is that he has a double. But who is he and how did he get here?

Who is the double of Jordi Évole?

Jordi Évole’s double is Paco and we know her story through her daughter Carla. A 30-second video was enough to count how his father became the protagonist of the promo for About Évole.

The story began when on December 15 Jordi Évole himself shared a video of his double On twitter. She had come to him through a friend and, laughing, asked to meet his double.

“If someone can pass me their contact, it would be very good for me to record dangerous scenes,” wrote the presenter, who quickly received Carla’s response: “He’s my father, Jordi.”

The video, by the way, had been uploaded to TikTok the day before by the user el guachi.

From there, Producciones El Barrio wrote a DM to the young woman to be able to contact her father and “propose something nice”. We all know the next chapter, the shooting in a gym and the promo for About Évole.

Eye! It doesn’t end there! Évole warns on Twitter: “Paco’s story TO BE CONTINUED. Very soon, @LoDeEvole”.

Fan of the resemblance? Here’s another video that will leave you speechless.