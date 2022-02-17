Who did Rómulo Otero effusively hug after his goal in Concachampions?

Rómulo Otero signed the winning goal for Cruz Azul in Concachampions and to celebrate it he ran to effusively hug someone who was on the bench.

Rómulo Otero started in the starting lineup of Cruz Azul for the first time in the semester and responded to confidence: the Venezuelan playing in his favorite position, as catcher, scored the winning goal 1-0 in the Ida of the Round of 16 in front of F.C. and to celebrate it he immortalized a effusive celebration that turned social networks upside down.

It was the minute 30 when the ‘Scorpion‘ was encouraged to take a long distance free kickdirect and with a powerful shot from the right, which, unexpectedly, went over the barrier and after an unexpected spike, which changed the trajectory of the ball, managed to beat the goalkeeper to make his debut as a scorer for La Maquinain his debut at the Concachampions 2022.

Then, Romulo Otero He ran at full speed straight to the bench to celebrate and threw himself effusively at a member of the coaching staff, but contrary to what was widely talked about on social networks by the fans of Blue Crossthe hug of the Venezuelan was not for the technical director John Reynoso, who was very close and even received him with a small pat in recognition.

Who did the ‘Scorpion’ hug to celebrate his goal?

In reality, the ‘Vinotinto’ team made a tremendous leap towards the bench to embrace and celebrate his goal, the first with the cement t-shirtwith the physical trainer of The Machine, Gustavo Leombrunowho has been in charge of putting in shape Knollafter a long period of adaptation last semester due to the conditions and, above all, the height of Mexico City.

Gustavo Leombruno is that voice Argentina that is heard in all the videos shared by Blue Cross during the training of the celestial team from The Ferris Wheelthen the one born in Santa Fe, Argentina 48 years old, is part of the coaching staff of Juan Reynosoand to whom belongs the great merit of the impressive physical form with which they have Cruz Azul players today and that they have him as a protagonist in Mexican soccer.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!