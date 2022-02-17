Where is Pinnacle Peak in Fortnite and how to get there with a Quadtaclismo?

One of the challenges/missions of the week 11 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 asks us to go on a ATV quadracism until Pinnacle Peak. East challenge/mission from Fortnite is named “drive a quad to Pinnacle Peak“. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where is Pinnacle Peak:



Where is Pinnacle Peak in Fortnite Season 1?

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must drive a quad Quadtaclismo to Pinnacle Peak. We leave you a map with the location, and a place with quads nearby:

Pinnacle Peak is the peak above Clandestine Cavern; in the Rancho de Llamas we will find quads

Pinnacle Peak is the mountain above Clandestine Cavern. It is the highest mountain on the island. What this mission tells us to do is to go with a quad up there.

Just northeast of Pinnacle Peak is the Rancho de Llamaswhere character/NPC #20 Lieutenant John Llama is. At the gates of his stable we will see a couple of quads Quadtaclismo; this is the closest point where we will find one of these vehicles. The simplest way to complete this mission of Week 11 of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 is precisely this; we take any of the two quads that are in the Rancho de Llamas, and we drive it to the top of the mountain.

In case there are no nearby quads available, they usually appear at multiple points on the map, both in road and off-road areas. Remember that in Caserío Colesterol there is a shop with excursion supplies; At the door of this establishment there are also usually Quadtaclismo quads. Another point where there are usually quads are gas stations throughout the length and breadth of the island.