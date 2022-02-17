Where are the Impostor Team drilling zones in Fortnite?

One of the challenges/missions of the week 11 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 ask us to visit drilling zones from Impostor Teams. East challenge/mission from Fortnite is named “visits drilling sites of a Team of Impostors“. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where are the impostor team drill zones:



Where are the Impostor Team drilling zones in Fortnite Season 1?

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must visit three drilling areas of the OI. There are five in total at these points on the map:

Impostor Team Drill Zone Locations

East of Abandoned Sawmill

East of Fishing Town

Southeast of Caserío Cholesterol

Southwest of The Jonesys

South of Creamy Crossing

In these areas, as the name suggests, we will find the IO drills/drills, along with a couple of IO Guards patrolling (only appear in Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads game modes.) We simply have to visit any three of these areas. It does not matter the order, the game mode, or if it is in the same game or over several.

We visited a drilling area of ​​the RO

Bearing in mind that, as we have mentioned in the previous paragraph, in normal game modes there are OI Guardsa very simple way to complete this mission is playing Team Fight modesince here these enemies will not be controlled by the game’s AI. In other words: this will make our lives a lot easier, since these enemies are hostile and will attack us as soon as we see each other. In this way, we will have no problem visiting any of these five areas that are scattered throughout the island of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3.