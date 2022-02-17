Where are Mancake, Ronin and Shanta in Fortnite and how to defeat them in a duel?

One of the challenges/missions of the week 11 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 asks us to defeat in a duel to one of these three characters/NPCs: Mancake, ronin or Shanta. East challenge/mission from Fortnite is named “defeat Mancake, Ronin or Shanta in a duel“. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where are Mancake, Ronin and Shanta:



Where are Mancake, Ronin and Shanta in Fortnite Season 1?

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads game, We must challenge Mancake, Ronin or Shanta to a duel and beat them. This characters are located at these points on the map:

Mancake, Ronin and Shanta are found at these points on the map

Character #18 – Mancake : Buttered Stable.

: Buttered Stable. Character #19 – Shanta : southeast of Cañon Condominium.

: southeast of Cañon Condominium. Character #23 – Ronin: Clandestine Cavern.

To challenge each of these characters to a duel, we have to get close to talk to them, and use the option of the dialogue wheel correspondent:

This will cause them to become hostile, and you will need to defeat them to complete the quest.

An easy way to beat them is obviously by playing with friends. None of these characters have a good aim in itself, so if we also attack them in a group and from different angles, they should not pose a great threat to us.

As soon as you’ve challenged and defeated Ronin, Shanta, or Mancake, the corresponding quest notification should appear on the screen, letting us know that we’ve indeed completed it, and we’ll be earning seasonal XP in the process. It is not a mission that has much mystery beyond knowing the specific locations of these characters, and the fact that they do not appear in some game modes such as Team Fight. The rest is up to you.