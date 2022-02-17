What was the talk between Salcedo and Tata about El Tri? -David Medrano

FORGIVEN, BUT…

Carlos ‘Titán’ Salcedo spoke personally with Gerardo Martino and Jorge Theiler to offer an apology to both of them for their behavior in the Gold Cup and the two accepted the apology of the defender now from Toronto in the MLS, but they made it clear to him that for a new opportunity in the Mexican National Team he has to wait his turn, since that for now elements such as Cata Domínguez and Johan Vázquez are above him, trying to earn a place on the roster for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and where it seems that for now, Montes, Araujo and Moreno have a safe place and that There is only one place available disputed between Cata, Johan and the Titan.

THE FACTS

In the previous talk for the Gold Cup Final against the United States in Las Vegas, Carlos Salcedo was upset with the coaching staff when he found out that he was not going to start and made his annoyance known at that very moment of the technical talk.

During the game, Héctor Moreno was injured in the first half and the Titan took a long time to put on socks and shin guards and Mexico played with one less man, which is why Jorge Theiler, the assistant of Mexico, He arrived to try to speed up the process, but with strong words the defender responded in the same way and it was necessary for the bench players to intervene to calm Salcedo.

Martino at that time did not realize it, but later he was informed by his people and since then he did not summon Salcedo again despite the fact that towards the end of the tournament the defender regained his level.

ADVISORY

The Nicaraguan Soccer Federation is the most backward in all of Central America, which is why the leaders turned to the Mexican Javier Salinas, hiring him as an advisor to try to better structure their organization in all aspects.

Javier Salinas has experience, since he worked many times in the communication area of ​​Morelia, and later in the Federation’s marketing, and recently as president of the Mexican Baseball League.

The arrival of Fantasma Figueroa as coach of the Nicaraguan National Team is due to Salinas’s recommendation. The goal of Nicaraguans with the Ghost is for 2026. Taking advantage of the fact that MexicoUnited States and Canada will be qualified to host and want to seek the possibility of fighting for a ticket, which today seems impossible.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: WHAT IS THE PATH OF THE WOMEN’S TRI FOR THE 2023 WORLD CUP?