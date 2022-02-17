What is going on between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian?

Although the couple is not yet legally divorced, during the legal process there has been much to talk about, especially since rapper Kanye West has publicly and repeatedly refused to separate from Kim Kardashian. Thus, the model and businesswoman has alleged that her ex-husband harasses her and encourages her fans to attack her current partner Pete Davidson.

At Valentine’s Day, on February 14, West sent his ex-partner a truck full of flowers, an arrangement of red roses with black decorations, and a sign on the car: “my vision is clear as crystal” .

Kasdashian did not comment on this, however, he asked the courts to speed up the divorce process.

Voltage across networks

Kanye West published on his social networks the conversations he had with his ex-partner, where the model asked him to stop endangering his current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone is going to hurt Pete and this will all be your fault. There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be that way, “said the ‘diva’ in the messages.

Kardashian questioned the rapper why he couldn’t keep any of their conversations private, to which he replied, “Because I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan… why wouldn’t I tell everyone?!”

Last Tuesday, February 15, the artist went to Instagram to reflect on his recent public statements, in addition to deleting all his publications. The screenshots have already been removed from the rapper’s profile, who maintained that his account had not been “hacked”, but that he himself had been the one who, looking for his ex-wife to pay attention to him, shared them.

“I learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m yelling at them. I am working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank you all for supporting me,” he wrote ‘Ye’ alongside a photo of himself on stage.

According to E! News, Kim Kardashian is trying to ignore Kanye’s social media posts and her pleas to get back together.