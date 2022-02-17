What is going on between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian?
Although the couple is not yet legally divorced, during the legal process there has been much to talk about, especially since rapper Kanye West has publicly and repeatedly refused to separate from Kim Kardashian. Thus, the model and businesswoman has alleged that her ex-husband harasses her and encourages her fans to attack her current partner Pete Davidson.
At Valentine’s Day, on February 14, West sent his ex-partner a truck full of flowers, an arrangement of red roses with black decorations, and a sign on the car: “my vision is clear as crystal” .
Kasdashian did not comment on this, however, he asked the courts to speed up the divorce process.
Voltage across networks
Kanye West published on his social networks the conversations he had with his ex-partner, where the model asked him to stop endangering his current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
“You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone is going to hurt Pete and this will all be your fault. There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be that way, “said the ‘diva’ in the messages.
Kardashian questioned the rapper why he couldn’t keep any of their conversations private, to which he replied, “Because I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan… why wouldn’t I tell everyone?!”
Last Tuesday, February 15, the artist went to Instagram to reflect on his recent public statements, in addition to deleting all his publications. The screenshots have already been removed from the rapper’s profile, who maintained that his account had not been “hacked”, but that he himself had been the one who, looking for his ex-wife to pay attention to him, shared them.
“I learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m yelling at them. I am working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank you all for supporting me,” he wrote ‘Ye’ alongside a photo of himself on stage.
According to E! News, Kim Kardashian is trying to ignore Kanye’s social media posts and her pleas to get back together.
Kanye West explodes again against Pete
This Thursday Kanye West turned his social networks against Pete Davidson again with four confusing posts sent directly to the comedian.
“This kid thought he could get away with making this sketch for the team that wrote this for him. This isn’t bullying. This is revenge,” he posted alongside a video of Pete talking about “ye,” alleging that having mental problems is not an excuse to be an ‘idiot’, alluding to Kanye West suffering from bipolarity.
In addition, he addressed the journalist Pérez Hilton in a publication, after he made fun of the situation and Pete’s statements. “Perez, I have a question directly for you. Do you find mental health jokes funny?” the rapper added.
Fans ask “not to normalize bullying”
From everything that is happening with the ex-partner, Internet users began awareness campaigns on Twitter in order to ask that the harassment that the model is suffering not be normalized.
So far Kim Kardashian has not officially referred to the situation.