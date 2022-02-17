We know the games that will disappear forever with the closure of the Wii U eShop – Nintenderos

Today a new and interesting video related to Nintendo has been published. We are talking in this case about the consequences of the closure of the Wii U and 3DS eShop.

Wii U games that will disappear with the closure of its eShop

In the list, we can see that there is a huge series of games with all those that will disappear. Below you have about 250 games only released digitally in the eShop.

Those are the most prominent games, but there are more. In the video below, they are shown to us along with those of the Virtual Console:

Remember that about 1,000 digital games will disappear when the digital store closes on these consoles. In total, some 2,000 digital-only + physical games will be removed.

They correspond to the following cases:

to. About 450 digital-only Wii U games

b. Over 600 digital-only 3DS games

c. Around 100 Wii U games that are also physically available

d. Around 300 3DS games that are also physically available

and. Nearly 530 Virtual Console games, around 350 of which are not available on Nintendo Switch Online

What is your opinion? You can share it in the comments. We also remind you of the message shared by Nintendo announcing the closure.

The closing announcement

As of the end of March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases in Nintendo eShop for the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. It will also not be possible to download free content, including game demos. Also, as this date approaches, related services will stop working: As of May 23, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a credit card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems.

As of August 29, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to a Nintendo eShop account on Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems. However, it will still be possible to redeem download codes until the end of March 2023. Users who link their Nintendo Network ID wallet (used with the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS family of systems) with their Nintendo Account wallet (used with the Nintendo Switch family of systems) can use the shared balance to purchase content on any of these systems. until the end of March 2023. After that, the balance can only be used to purchase content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. There are no planned changes to the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Changes to Nintendo eShop on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS family systems will take effect simultaneously in programs on these platforms where purchases are possible, such as StreetPass Mii Plaza, Theme Shop and Nintendo Badge Arcade. Even after the end of March 2023, and for the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to re-download games and DLC, receive software updates, and enjoy online play on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

