Visit Meryl Streep wine estate in Valle de Guadalupe

The Oscar-winning actress visited Finca Altozano a few days ago

A very pleasant surprise is the one that the workers of Finca Altozano, located in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, received a few days ago when they received an international guest: the Oscar winner, Meryl Streep.

The actress, whose most recent film Don’t Look Up, stands out with several nominations for this year’s Academy Awards, visited the property directed by chef Javier Plascencia, who shared a photo of the meeting on social networks.

“The stars shone at Finca Altozano, what a nice surprise,” the chef wrote on his official Facebook account, next to an image of Streep hugging one of the staff members of the place.

And although no further details were given regarding the visit, the surprise comments of several Altozano followers began to flood the publication, made this Monday night.

The farm, dedicated to preparing special dishes with local ingredients and an expert in wines, cocktails and beer, was inaugurated in 2017.

Currently, the Plascencia property is among one of the best gastronomic destinations in Mexico according to the Gourmet Awards. (Agencies)