Valieva case revives issue of early age of athletes

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case has raised more questions than answers.

Some skaters think it’s time to ask another question: Should a 15-year-old athlete be in an Olympics?

“You want those athletes to have an opportunity to have it as a career, not do it for a year,” said Maria Bell, who at 25 is the oldest US national champion in a decade.

“If we had a minimum age, I think that would promote longevity and someone who is 25 years old would not be shocking at the Games,” he added.

Valieva was cleared to compete Tuesday in the short program, in part because her age gives her additional rights as a “protected person” in a doping case. It comes as some figure skating officials are promoting the idea of ​​raising the minimum age from 15 to 17 for the Milan-Cortina Winter Games in 2026. Bell is proposing a minimum age of 18.

Those calling for the reform argue that a change would protect the welfare of child athletes and reduce the risk of injury caused by subjecting the body to extremes, with increasingly spectacular jumps.

“I think (Valieva’s case) really pushed the issue and hopefully it will raise that question for other sports federations as well,” Norwegian Skating Federation president Mona Adolfsen, a supporter of the change, told The Associated Press. Valieva, she added, “is a girl, so whatever happened, I feel sorry for her.”

The matter is due to be put to a vote at the International Skating Union congress in June. It is not clear if it will be approved. Russia opposes it, and the United States and Canada declined to say how they will vote.

Valieva’s doping case has focused attention on Russian trainer Eteri Tutberidze, who transformed the sport with a quartet of skaters performing risky but high-scoring quadruple jumps. Her skaters often have fleeting careers and it’s not unusual for them to retire at 18 or 19, sometimes with severe injuries.

Almost all quadruple jumps in international figure skating competitions were performed by female skaters under the age of 18.

“If they raise the age, the motivation to have a skater with longevity is greater,” said skater Alexia Paganini. “You are forced to think about a technique that can be maintained throughout an adult career.”

Others argue that young female figure skaters deserve the spotlight and shouldn’t have to wait for an Olympic opportunity. Raising the minimum age could lead to more cases like Alexandra Trusova, now one of Valieva’s teammates in Beijing. Trusova won the junior world championship in 2018 at age 13 and scoring hers would have won her the senior title that year, but she was ineligible.

Figure skating has struggled to balance the artistic with the athletic in its oft-criticized scoring system. Adolfsen argues that the artistic aspect is what connects the most with the public and that comes with experience.

“I hope that the development is that it is possible to learn the quads also for women later, but maybe in the big picture that is not the most important thing in figure skating,” Adolfsen said. “They still remember (1984 and 1988 Olympic champion) Katarina Witt and it’s not because of her difficult jumps. It was for acting.”

Age affects male and female skaters differently. Men tend to develop later and have longer careers, but are still at risk of injury. Only six of 30 skaters in the women’s short program on Tuesday also participated in the Pyeongchang games in 2018. The men’s event had double the number of competitors participating in the previous games and Michal Brezina of the Czech Republic is in his fourth games.

Adolfsen is also concerned about other sports and would ideally like the same minimum age for all Olympic competitors.

That idea could face opposition from the International Olympic Committee. The IOC enthusiastically promoted younger athletes at the Tokyo Games last year, such as medal-winning skateboarder Sky Brown, who competed a year after suffering a fractured skull in a training accident. Different sports set their own limits.

Women’s gymnastics requires competitors to be 16 in the year the Games are held, although some teams have falsified ages. Boxers must be at least 18 years old.

Bell thinks a higher minimum age would allow skaters more time to be known to a larger public and could give figure skating the high public profile it had in the United States when she was a child.

“If you look at (2006 Olympic silver medalist) Sasha Cohen and (five-time champion) Michelle Kwan, they were competing at a time when they’ve been doing it for many years and they had a supportive crowd,” Bell said. “I think that gave a great perspective to the sport because people could really follow their careers.”