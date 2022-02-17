Valentine’s Day Movies on HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video

The day of love and friendship. Valentine’s Day. The day of love. The names are various and vary according to the region in which it is celebrated. Even today they could vary according to the philosophy of couples, those who recognize the date as a time dedicated to the commerce of emotions as well as those who prefer to give their own meaning to the date. Perhaps some of those couples are encouraged by the following films of Valentine’s Day.

The origin of this celebration occurred many years ago, in the Roman empire. Part of its installation as a date has to do with a party, Lupercalia, which consisted of different violent rituals against women to promote fertility. That celebration was suspended in the year 496 by Pope Gelasius I. It was he who established February 14 as a day to commemorate Saint Valentine, who is said to have organized meetings and celebrations behind the scenes of the authorities at the time.

The birth of the date is marked by unethical and, seen from the present, illogical facts. However, and luckily, the celebration of Valentine’s Day has mutated into other types of meetings and actions. In turn, as relationships or romantic love deconstruct, the ways of expressing feelings also change. Therefore, we do not rule out that, during this Monday, February 14, one of the ways to celebrate the Valentine’s Day be watching movies, perhaps after a dinner, as an intimate moment.

Regarding this possibility, we share a list of Valentine’s Day movies with options present on the different platforms.

Valentine’s Day Movies on Netflix

The platform offers a handful of titles that, in recent years, have been well received. In the case of Netflix, Valentine’s Day movies go hand in hand with the most visible faces of cinema.

eat, pray and love

Ryan Murphy directed this film, released in 2010. Who stars in it? A classic figure when it comes to love stories, Julia Roberts together with javier bardem Y James Franco. In times when relationships are constantly rethought, this film leads her protagonist to change her way of life to venture on a journey that takes her to different parts of the world, approaching other forms of love.

Letters to Juliet

Amanda Seyfried stars in this love story. She plays Sophie, who travels with her boyfriend to Europe to rekindle her relationship. During that process, she finds a letter through which she brings back an old love story from the past. Gael Garcia Bernal Y louis raniericurrently recognized for his role in It was the hand of God They are part of the cast.

Call me by your name

During 2017, this film was a constant reference among moviegoers and even took the Oscar to Best Adapted Screenplay. they star it Timothee Chalamet Y Armie Hammer. East film tells the story of how Elio Perlman, played by Chalamet, and Oliver, played by Hammer, fall in love during a summer in Italy.

Valentine’s Day Movies on HBO Max

HBO Max compiles one of the most curious catalogs, among which are some of the love classics. The one of all life and that we must see with the prism of the past.

focus

A film that alternates between romance and crime, alternating with moments of comedy. An entertaining option, with good performances, to share as a couple. The film was released in 2015, two years after The wolf of Wall Street. Why is this data key? That movie launched the starry margot robbiewho in focus share the spotlight with Will Smith.

A star has been born

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are the protagonists of this film. Both the actors and the film received a lot of award nominations and awards, winning some of them. The film tells the story of Jackson Maine, the character played by Cooper, who is a country musician who discovers Ally, the character played by Gaga, to try to take their talent on a global scale.

Valentine’s Movies on Disney Plus

Within the Valentine’s movie options we also have a catalog available on Disney Plus; a platform that has also created a space for Valentine’s Day with a selection of films for all tastes. Within our selection, we have opted for a vision of love for what is different. Love can be anywhere. You just have to find it.

wall e

A contemporary film that has a rich background and poses a powerful love story from a philosophical point of view. The film It is a criticism in relation to climate change and current consumption habits, as well as an invitation to rethink the forms of love. All this, with Wall-E trying to save a life and letting himself be carried away by his attraction to Eve.

the shape of water

A fantastic story that explores, from a female perspective, love and desire. The movie was directed by William of the Bull and it premiered during 2017. A woman falls in love with an amphibian to the point of putting her life at risk so that he can be free. This film has a list of luxury actors, with sally hawkins, Douglas Jones, Michael Shannon, octavia spencer Y Richard Jenkinsamong others.

Paper cities

nat wolff Y Cara Delevingne star in this story. Both lead a story of youth romance, with a touch of mystery, inspired by the homonymous novel by JohnGreen. The film received several nominations for Teen Choice Awardsof which he won in the categories of Revelation actress, summer movieY Summer Artist (Femina).

Valentine’s Day Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The platform retains a couple of contemporary classics that come in handy for this date.

a matter of time

It may be one of the best romantic comedies of these years. they star it Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams Y bill nighty. Glesson is part of a family in which the men acquire a special ability: being able to turn back time as far as they wish. The detail is that this ability, in a specific context, is counterproductive. In addition to this curious detail, the film explores the love of a couple and of the family through the aforementioned actors.

to rome with love

A film that tells four stories, four ways of loving, with Rome as context. The film is a journey through one of the most important cities in the world and, also, through different forms of love. The movie was directed by Woody Allen, who also acts in it along with another cast full of recognized actors. It premiered during 2012.

