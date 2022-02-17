Unified or undisputed? Canelo Álvarez looks for a new title

United States.- Everything is ready for what would be the most important fight in the career of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and it is that he is facing history, putting his name and that of Mexico in the books of boxing feats and for this he must beat Caleb Plant and keep his title, the only one he lacks in the Super Middleweight category.

In recent months the news about Canelo Álvarez has revolved around what his defeat will achieve Caleb Plantin addition to what is evident that a large millionaire purse for the victory, would also make boxing history by entering a select group of boxers who have managed to win everything in a division, and with it the terms unified and indisputable have been mentioned a lot.

To take into account at what level Canelo Álvarez is located, review what the boxing history books say to better understand these terms. Starting with the most notorious in recent months, which is to be “unified”, this concept caters to the boxer who has two or more championships from the main organizations (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO).

In that sense Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is a unified champion from the moment he won his second title in the super middleweights, this when he already had the WBA and WBC titles in his possession, then came the WBO title that he won against Billy Joe Saunders just in May while still a unified champion. Currently, in addition to the Guadalajara boxer, there are 8 boxers who have the same badge as Teofimo Lopez, Errol Spence Jr. Y Anthony Joshua to name a few.

Canelo Álvarez and his official titles that he will put into play this Saturday | Photo: EFE

Well now the term “undisputed” although it seems something totally different, the reality is that it is not very far from it because it is considered that a boxer is undisputed when he manages to gather at the same time the 4 titles of the same division, in this case it is what What Canelo Álvarez wants to achieve because the only thing missing from his collection is the one from the International Boxing Federation (IBF), which is precisely the one Caleb Plant has.

In a few words, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez wants to unify the 4 titles of the different divisions and become an undisputed champion by being able to carry all the Super Middleweight belts. Until today in the box there are only 5 fighters who have managed to do it, Oleksandr Usyk (Cruiser), Bernard Hopkins (Middle), Jermain Taylor (Middle), Terence Crawford (Super Lightweight) and Josh Taylor (Super Lightweight).

In the event that Canelo Álvarez emerges as the winner, he will be number 6 to become an undisputed champion and will become the first Latin American boxer to get on that privileged list, as well as make history in what would be his 60th fight as a professional. .