‘Uncharted’ Star Sophia Ali Shares Unforgettable Moment Filming With Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg & Antonio Banderas (Exclusive)

Uncharted’s Chloe Frazer might not think twice about jumping out of a giant urn, but her real-life counterpart, actress Sophia Ali, admits it was a bit “intimidating” to take on such a physical role while sharing the screen with actors like Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. Ali opened up to PopCulture.com about filming the adventure flick with such an all-star cast ahead of Uncharted’s theatrical release on February 18, and even revealed an unforgettable moment she shared with Banderas.

Working with a cast of praised actors was a bit daunting, Ali admitted. «[It’s] just intimidating and they’re such veterans at it,” he said, “and it seems like, to them, especially Mark, he’s just going through the motions. I honestly love Mark’s approach. He just doesn’t give a fuck. I’m not trying to impress anyone or anything like that. He just knows that he is Mark Wahlberg and that he is there.

Banderas had a similar seriousness but was a little different. “He was much more eager to have conversations and he’s a very nice guy, a very nice guy,” Ali said. “Mark Wahlberg doesn’t really try very hard to change what you might think about him, you know what I mean? He really doesn’t care, and I respect that. But Antonio Banderas gives me hope that we’re not all destined to be jaded…and he seems really appreciative of everything, which is great.”

Having told Banderas how much of a fan she was of Zorro growing up, Ali couldn’t believe it when the actor came up behind her one day and whispered a line from the movie. “And then that became even more. I was like, ‘Wow, this is definitely something I’m never going to forget and I didn’t know I needed this until it happened,'” she recalled.

Playing opposite Holland as his character’s love interest was another surreal experience. “He’s a great professional,” Ali said of the Spider-Man actor. “He’s just so good at this job. So good. He knows exactly what he is doing. He is a great person to learn from». He went on to call Holland a “very good diplomat” when he worked on set. “He’s very diplomatic, and I know that’s an important part of the job, but I think seeing him do it effortlessly was like a cute, okay, yeah, it’s not that hard.”

Taking on such a physical role in Uncharted was a whole new experience for the Grey’s Anatomy alum, who admitted there were “so many times” she thought she wouldn’t be “strong enough” for the role. “I thought, especially when I was playing, [she’s] so badass in games and she is so capable and she intimidated me a little bit. It was like, ‘Huh? Will I be able to do this accurately?’”

“But working out helps me a lot,” he continued. “We did a little bit of strength training and endurance training and wrestling and things like that and the stronger I got, the more capable I felt. Yeah, it boosted my confidence a little bit.” Uncharted opens in theaters on Friday, February 18.

