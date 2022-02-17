Two women injured in a crash in downtown neighborhood

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Two women were injured in a cumbersome shock occurred in Zaragoza and Cano in the central colonythis Friday afternoon.

Among those affected is a minor.

A gray Jeep van and a gray Nissan March are the vehicles involved in the mishap.

At 2:20 p.m. the March went from south to north through Zaragoza; Two females were displaced in the unit.

However, upon reaching the intersection with Kano, they were hit by the van that did not give way. After the impact both vehicles were crossed.

Witnesses called the 911 emergency service to send an ambulance.

In a matter of minutes paramedics arrived who gave first aid to a girl who was in the March and another lady who was in the Jeep.

Fortunately, they were not taken to a hospital.

Highway police came to the accident to prepare the informative part of the accident.

The March car was the unit that presented the most damage, valued at more than 50 thousand pesos.

The lack of expertise was the cause that caused the accident.

