Travis Barker’s ex says she’s not obsessed with the Kardashians

things between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian They are doing great, and they are already immersed in the preparations for their wedding. Everyone around them seems to be happy with this union, except for someone who has always been adverse to this relationship, and that is Shanna Moakler, Travis’s ex with whom he was married for four years. From the beginning, Shanna has not shaken her pulse when it comes to commenting on her former husband, her current girlfriend and the entire Kardashian family. In fact, on one occasion, Moakler accused the Kardashians of having destroyed his family, published strips through his Instagram when he heard the news of the marriage between Travis and Kourtney and even went so far as to affirm that Kim Kardashian, Kourt’s little sister, would have slept with the rapper.

All these public statements have made fans think that Travis’s ex-wife she is obsessed with everything that surrounds Kourtney, her husband and the ‘klan’. But she herself has just denied it in an interview after being the expelled contestant from the ‘reality’ ‘Big Brother’: “I think that people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I am really obsessed with the relationship or that I am bitter or jealous, but I’m really not.” revealed to the media ‘Entertainment Tonight’.

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker in 2004 Denise Truscello/Getty

Shanna acknowledged that the Kardashian family is now part of their children’s lives –He has three with Travis–, which means that they could appear in the new ‘reality’ of the ‘klan’ on Hulu, but it is clear that he will not see it: “I’m not going to tune in”, he said between laughs. “But I think it’s okay if it’s an opportunity they want to be a part of,” she added.

“My children are my priority and that It’s something that I think Travis and I do agree on. It’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children and their happiness come first. The only thing that matters to me as a mother is that the Kardashians are good to my children, ”concluded Travis Barker’s ex in her interview.

