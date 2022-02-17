Tomateros from Culiacán and Charros from Jalisco wish each other luck in the LAMP final

Prior to the start of the final of the 2021-2022 season of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League, both directors of Tomateros de Culiacán and Charros de Jalisco gave their impressions about the dispute they will have for the winter title.

“Very satisfied that we are achieving the essential objective that we set ourselves to reach the final. It is the fourth time, but it is as if it were the first, because they are emotions that are going to occur. We are very happy to repeat. We like it to be against Jalisco, because we welcomed it. I think we will be in the same conditions. The public of both squares will enjoy it in an enthusiastic way, because a very beautiful sporting rivalry has developed”, said Héctor Ley López, director of the cherries.

For his part, Benjamín Gil took the opportunity to praise the work of his boys and emphasize that the best face each other in the postseason

“Excited about this opportunity. It was a complicated season, with many challenges for the entire league. It was very competitive and thank God for us we have started to play better baseball at this time. Happy with the work and dedication of the players. We have a great team in front of us, so the playoff has shown that the best two will fight for the title”, he explained.

On the other hand, the González Iñigo family took the reins of the team at the start of this campaign and they do so by reaching the final, a situation that fills them with pride. “Happy. We are passionate about baseball. Our first final was against Culiacán and that gives it a very special flavor. I have led this project with a lot of passion and pride. We are excited about this final and even more excited about the Caribbean Series in the Dominican Republic,” said Iñigo González, executive president of the Tapatios.

For his part, Roberto Vizcarra also took the opportunity to give his impressions and wish his rivals luck “: Happy and grateful to be able to be in one more final. I congratulate the teams that stayed on the road, who have given competitive series. This final is for the fans. I take this opportunity to congratulate Benjamín for his third final in a row and Héctor Ley López for his fourth as manager.”